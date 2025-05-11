This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Aaron Ashby, Brewers: Since the column goes alphabetically by last name, Ashby is the first injured Brewers' pitchers listed. He started the season on the IL due to a right oblique strain he suffered in mid-March and was recently cleared for a rehab assignment and moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. The 26-year-old southpaw is aiming to toss about three innings and will likely require multiple rehab outings before being cleared to return to the Majors. When active, Ashby could be used as a long reliever or starter. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Aaron Civale, Brewers: Civale has been sidelined since Mar. 31 with a strained left hamstring and tossed four scoreless innings Thursday during his first rehab start for Triple-A Nashville, where he only allowed one hit and one walk on 50 pitches. He emerged as one of Milwaukee's most-consistent arms over the second half of 2024 after coming over from the Rays in July with a 3.53 ERA across 14 starts. Civale is set for one or two more rehab starts before going back to the Brewers' rotation, likely slightly after Brandon Woodruff. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early injury return bid)

Bryce Elder, Braves: Elder entered Friday on a bit of a roll havingly only conceded six runs from his last 17 innings across three starts, a span that includes both of his wins this season. He did allow three runs on five hits while striking out eight over six innings on Friday, which is encouraging as he significantly struggled in 2024 following solid 2022-23 campaigns. Elder's fastball is far from elite with his success predicated on generating and creating outs via ground balls. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

DL Hall, Brewers: Hall, who suffered a lat strain in late February that put him on the 60-day IL, will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. He's pitched well in his two Arizona Complex League outings as he's only given up one hit and two walks while striking out eight through five scoreless innings. Hall is aiming to throw 60-to-65 pitches Wednesday and is set for multiple rehab starts before being reinstated. With Aaron Ashby, Aaron Civale and Brandon Woodruff all close to returning, Hall could end up in the bullpen. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

Cade Horton, Cubs: Horton was promoted and made his big-league debut Saturday against the Mets to fill in for Shota Imanaga (hamstring). He allowed three runs on four hits with five strikeouts across four innings after taking over in the second inning and notching the win. Horton was solid at Triple-A Iowa by posting a 1.24 ERA, 10.2 K/9, 4 BB/9, and 4.23 xFIP over 29 IP (6 starts). His underlying numbers reveal a bit of a mixed bag, though the upside potential is certainly evident. A first-round pick by the Cubs in 2022 (seventh overall), Horton has logged a 2.79 ERA with 190 strikeouts over 151 2/3 innings in 36 starts since 2023. He was limited to nine starts last year between Double-A and Triple-A due to an injury related to his right shoulder, but he's fully healthy now. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (up if thinks he sticks in the rotation)

Stephen Kolek, Padres: Kolek was profiled two weeks ago and gets another mention as he was promoted and started last Sunday. He earned the win against the Pirates, where he surrendered four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5.1 scoreless innings. Kolek followed that up by tossing a complete game, five-hit shutout Saturday over the Rockies with two walks and seven Ks. He recorded a 6.38 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with a 20:4 K:BB at Triple-A El Paso to earn that second turn in the rotation. The right-hander will likely continue to hold down a spot, at least until the Padres get Yu Darvish (elbow) back from the IL. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Rhett Lowder, Reds: Lowder, the seventh selection from 2023, made his ML debut last season with a 1.17 ERA over six starts alongside a 22:14 K:BB and 3.09 FIP. After missing all of spring training with a forearm strain, he made his 2025 debut in the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday and made his next rehab start Sunday for High-A Dayton. He will need several rehab starts before being ready to rejoin the parent club, though Cincy could decide to leave him at Triple-A to get more experience at the level. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7 (spec injury return bid)

Frankie Montas, Mets: Montas had been sidelined with a high grade lat strain and finished his fourth bullpen session on Friday. He will have a live batting practice session in the coming days and could be just a week or so away from starting up a minor-league rehab assignment. The right-hander, who signed a one-year, $17 million contract with a similar player option for 2026 the Mets last December, isn't expected to be ready to return from the 60-day IL until around early June. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (very early injury return bid)

Andrew Painter, Phillies: Painter, recovering from Tommy John in July 2023 and discussed last week, made his debut at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday where he threw 60 pitches through three scoreless innings while striking out five and walking three and hitting 98 MPH with his fastball. Painter allowed five runs with a 12:1 K:BB over 11.1 innings covering four starts at Single-A Clearwater, which was deemed sufficient work to be promoted. He showed that his stuff was back in the Arizona Fall League by using all four of his plus pitches with his four-seam fastball up to 99 and averaging 97. Painter will start once a week for Lehigh Valley and build up to 90 pitches and then maintaining arm strength to make for a possible midseason rotation option. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same stash candidate bid)

Chase Petty, Reds: Cincinnati recalled Petty from Triple-A Louisville on Friday. The 22-year-old takes the rotation spot of Hunter Greene, who was placed on the 15-day IL with a strained groin. Petty made his MLB debut on Apr. 30 against the Cardinals, but only lasted 2.1 innings after giving up nine earned runs on seven hits and two walks while fanning three. He registered a 2.79 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB across 29 minor-league innings over six starts and should get a longer look this time around with Greene expected to be out for at least a couple weeks. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7

Michael Soroka, Nationals: Soroka had been out of action since late March due to a right biceps strain and had his first ML start since Mar. 31 on Wednesday. He conceded four runs on five hits and two walks over five-plus innings while striking out eight. Soroka was scoreless through five before faltering in the sixth, but generated an impressive 30 called or swinging strikes among his 78 pitches. He should remain part of the Nationals' rotation barring any additional injuries, which unfortunately has been the story of his career since 2019. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7 (sane bid as prior)

Ryan Weathers, Marlins: Weathers, who was shut down with a mild flexor strain the day after his fourth Spring Training start on Mar. 17, is expected to start Wednesday against the Cubs. He made three rehab appearances while on the 15-day IL while producing a 1.69 ERA and 13:4 K:BB across 10.2 innings. Weathers only threw 57 pitches through five innings on Thursday, so it's likely he won't be fully stretched out for Wednesday. The 2020 seventh selection and son of former big leaguer David Weathers was traded in 2023 after struggling during his time with the Padres. Injuries have unfortunately impacted his career, though he should be a stalwart in the Miami rotation the rest of the season. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped injury return bid)

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers: Woodruff, returning from 2023 shoulder capsule surgery that also cost him all of last season, threw 60 of his 83 pitches for strikes over five innings of his rehab start for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday while topping out at 94.4 MPH and allowing two runs on seven hits alongside one walk and six strikeouts. He'll make one more start for Nashville on Sunday before rejoining the Brewers. Woodruff's fastball is sitting in the 93-94 range - down two ticks from his prior velocity - yet he could regain that as he builds arm strength. Once back, he should slot into the second or third spot in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (slightly upped injury return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Paul Blackburn, Mets: Blackburn continued his rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Syracuse. He was scratched from his second start in late April due to an illness, but has since received two. The right-hander surrendered a run on three hits with a 5:1 K:BB over 3.2 frames in his last outing with Syracuse, and he'll continue building up his workload Sunday. Blackburn was unable to earn a rotation spot during spring training and was poised to begin the campaign in a relief role before the knee inflammation surfaced, so a bullpen spot likely awaits once he's cleared to be reinstated. That is especially so with Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea likely both back in June. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

Kyle Harrison, Giants: Harrison is normally a starter, yet is being used out of the bullpen following his recall from Triple-A Sacramento. Over his six outings there, he turned in a 3.46 ERA and 38:8 K:BB over 26 innings, and those strong results could give him a case for eventually supplanting Landen Roupp as the Giants' No. 5 starter. For now, Harrison will continue as a reliever after three scoreless innings in a pair of appearances as the Giants believe his improved velocity with Sacramento will allow him to continue piling up strikeouts as an MLB reliever before a decision is made on his status. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $6 (up if thinks he starts)

CATCHER

Drake Baldwin, Braves: Baldwin opened the year as the Braves' catcher due to Sean Murphy being out, but initially struggled. They decided to keep Baldwin as the second backstop after Murphy returned, and have been rewarded with solid production. Baldwin is starting periodically while also being used as a pinch-hitter in key moments. He slashed .298/.407/.484 with 12 homers and almost as many walks (52) as strikeouts (54) during 72 games at Triple-A. If Murphy's slump continues, Baldwin could earn more playing time. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9 (if available)

Moises Ballesteros, Cubs: Ballesteros has produced a .367/.418/.531 line with four homers, two steals and an 11.3 percent strikeout rate in 32 games at Triple-A Iowa. The 5-foot-8, 195-pound catcher faces questions about his defense, though his bat looks like it might play even if he slides to DH or first base. Ballesteros isn't yet on the 40-man roster, but could get the call any day based on his early season dominance - which is a continuation of his prior minor-league production. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (spec call up bid)

Nick Fortes, Marlins: Miami activated Fortes (oblique) off the IL last Sunday. He opened the campaign as Miami's primary catcher with an .833 OPS through 22 plate appearances, but Agustin Ramirez has taken over the role since his promotion. Fortes and Ramirez will likely platoon with Ramirez getting work at DH. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Eric Haase, Brewers: If William Contreras' fractured left ring finger sidelines or limits him at all, Haase would be up for additional playing time behind the plate. He's been productive when called upon hitting .292 (7-for-24) with two homers, four RBI and six runs through 13 games. That output is a continuation from a solid first season in Milwaukee last year after falling off during 2023. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

FIRST BASE

Jake Bauers, Brewers: Bauers saw a bump in playing time when Sal Frelick was sidelined with a knee injury. Even with Frelick now back, Bauers started in left field as a way to get his warmish bat in the lineup. If Bauers gets hot, look for Milwaukee to find a way to get his offense going either at first, DH, or in left. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (if available and he receives additional playing time)

SECOND BASE

Brett Baty, Mets: Baty, who parlayed a nice spring into an Opening Day spot with the Mets, was sent down after slumping. He enjoyed a big week at Triple-A Syracuse and rejoined the team Monday as Jesse Winker - the left-handed side of the DH platoon - will be sidelined with a strained right oblique for 6-8 weeks. Baty can play second and third - which adversely impacts Mark Vientos - as well as possibly DH if he finds his stroke in the Majors, He's struggled to have continued success at this level, but did blast a homer Friday and a pair on Saturday. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (hunch bid)

Thairo Estrada, Rockies: Estrada, who fractured his wrist late in spring training, resumed fielding drills and running the bases this week. He's likely nearing a rehab assignment and should have the chance to be activated by late May or early June. Estrada signed a one-year deal with Colorado during the offseason to be their primary second baseman. He's compiled solid years in 2022-23 for SF before suffering a nightmarish campaign last season. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early injury return bid)

Andruw Monasterio, Brewers: Monasterio was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday. He only slashed .208/.303/.272 over 59 games with Milwaukee last season. Monasterio was better in the minors this season and will be used as a utility infielder. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Javier Sanoja, Marlins: Sanoja looks like he'll get the chance to operate as Miami's primary option at the keystone while Otto Lopez (ankle) is on the IL for likely one to two more weeks. He's earned most of his action at the position supported by Ronny Simon and Connor Norby. Sanoja provides a little power and speed, but be careful not to overrate. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

THIRD BASE

Santiago Espinal, Reds: Espinal was discussed last week after starting in left with Austin Hays (hamstring) sidelined and went 6-for-11. He's back here having taken over at third with Noelvi Marte (strained oblique) out. Marte suffered a Grade 2 strain, which will sideline him for several weeks and possibly allow Espinal to play daily. He was previously expected to start in left against left-handers while Hays was sidelined, with Gavin Lux starting there against righties. Don't look for much power from Espinal while in the lineup, though he should contribute counting stats and a solid average. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped bid from prior)

SHORTSTOP

Casey Schmitt, Giants: Schmidt was diagnosed with a Grade 2 oblique strain on Apr. 21 and has begun baseball activities, which includes throwing, taking grounders and soft toss in the cage. The injury is expected to sideline him for about a month. Once Schmidt is ready, he'll go on a short rehab assignment before rejoining the club. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

Luke Williams, Braves: Williams was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday. He was removed from the 40-man roster during spring training, but has made his way back to the bigs despite a .132/.205/.145 slash line. The 28-year-old will offer defensive versatility off the bench, though his stint in Atlanta could be brief. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

OUTFIELD

Will Benson/Connor Joe, Reds: Benson was called up from Triple-A Louisville Friday while Joe was acquired Friday and promoted Saturday. With both there and Austin Hays (hamstring) returning from the IL Friday, the Reds turned over their outfield depth chart. Both Blake Dunn and Jacob Hurtubise were optioned to Triple-A and Jake Fraley (calf) went on the IL to make room. Benson slashed .289/.377/.521 with seven homers, 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and five steals at Louisville. He provides Cincy depth at all three outfield spots and as a lefty bat off the bench. Joe started the year in San Diego and could get work versus lefties. Benson - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6; Joe - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Alexander Canario, Pirates: Canario was acquired off waivers from the Mets at the start of the season and has produced at least one hit in five of his last six games. He's picked up more starts in the outfield as of late due to Tommy Pham's poor start to the season. The 24-year-old has displayed some solid offensive ability in the minors, but was unable to crack the lineup in both Chicago and New York. Canario is taking advantage of his chance in Pittsburgh, where his power and upside should keep him a starter. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Jerar Encarnacion, Giants: Encarnacion (left hand fracture) could begin a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend. He underwent surgery in late March to repair a fractured left hand, yet appears on track for activation from the 60-day IL when first eligible on May 23. The 27-year-old boasts plenty of power with poor plate discipline and was slated to be the Giants' primary DH before getting hurt, so it's possible that's still his role as Wilmer Flores has cooled off after a red-hot first couple of weeks. There could also be at-bats available at first, where LaMonte Wade has struggled. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early injury return bid)

Tyler Freeman, Rockies: Freeman, out since mid-April with a left oblique strain, started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque this weekend. He shouldn't require too many at-bats before heading back to the Rockies' active roster. The versatile 25-year-old offers various paths to playing time at second, third, short and the outfield if he can perform well, though the career .221/.304/.324 hitter is no safe bet in that regard. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Ji Hwan Bae, Pirates: The Pirates called up Bae from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday. He was up with the Pirates for the first week of the regular season, but was demoted after going 0-for-4 in two games. Bae rejoined the big club Friday after posting a .258/.343/.376 slash line with one homer and six steals through 23 contests, with Enmanuel Valdez (shoulder) going on the 10-day IL in a corresponding move. He gives Pittsburgh some speed off the bench and as a depth outfielder. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Starling Marte, Mets: Marte, who has been working as Jesse Winker's DH platoon partner, receives a mild bump in value as he might get more at-bats against righty starters - though that hasn't consistently been the case of late. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: rostered

James Outman, Dodgers: Outman was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. He was called up with Teoscar Hernandez headed to the IL with an adductor strain. Outman is receiving regular action against righties, especially since Tommy Edman (ankle) is also on the shelf. He's enjoyed a strong start to the Triple-A season with an .830 OPS and eight homers across 32 games, but his swing-and-miss issues have been noticeable with a 36.3 percent strikeout rate. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (short-term value)

