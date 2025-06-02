MLB DFS
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, June 2

Ryan Pohle 
Published on June 2, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings six-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No weather delays expected.

We have a smaller slate to work with tonight, and Joe Ryan comes in as the highest priced option at $10k and our highest projected starter. He doesn't have the easiest matchup, however, and Jack Flaherty is my preferred choice to spend up on. He's coming off his best performance of the season, and we all know how bad the White Sox are.

We've also starred Luis Severino and Aaron Civale in our optimizer, with Civale checking in as the top point-per-dollar value. He's been eased back in two starts but is a candidate to go six innings if he pitches well. Severino also gets a nice $1,700 discount compared to his FanDuel salary, and his 3.38 FIP compared to his 3.89 ERA shows he's due for some positive regression. Note that Paul Blackburn will make his first start of the year (in a tough matchup at the Dodgers), while Richard Fitts will likely be on a limited pitch count after only going three innings (44 pitches) last week.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy Points

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Twins5.97High
Tigers5.93High
Dodgers5.92High
Red Sox5.71Medium
Giants4.810Low
Reds4.84Medium
Brewers4.76Medium
Angels4.211Medium
Mets4.09High
Athletics4.05Low
Padres3.08Low
White Sox2.912Low

My primary team stack targets

Tigers vs. RHP Cannon (4.36 FIP, 17.4 K%). Key pieces: Dillon Dingler, Spencer Torkelson, Colt Keith, Wenceel Perez, Kerry Carpenter

Mets vs. RHP May (4.20 ERA). Key pieces: Brett Baty, Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso

Red Sox vs. LHP Anderson (5.19 FIP, 1.6 HR/9). Key pieces: Carlos Narvaez, Romy Gonzalez, Rafael Devers, Trevor Story, Rob Refsnyder

Brewers vs. RHP Singer (4.19 FIP, 19.6 K%). Key pieces: Andruw Monasterio, Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, William Contreras, Brice Turang

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

