Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings six-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
*No weather delays expected.
We have a smaller slate to work with tonight, and Joe Ryan comes in as the highest priced option at $10k and our highest projected starter. He doesn't have the easiest matchup, however, and Jack Flaherty is my preferred choice to spend up on. He's coming off his best performance of the season, and we all know how bad the White Sox are.
We've also starred Luis Severino and Aaron Civale in our optimizer, with Civale checking in as the top point-per-dollar value. He's been eased back in two starts but is a candidate to go six innings if he pitches well. Severino also gets a nice $1,700 discount compared to his FanDuel salary, and his 3.38 FIP compared to his 3.89 ERA shows he's due for some positive regression. Note that Paul Blackburn will make his first start of the year (in a tough matchup at the Dodgers), while Richard Fitts will likely be on a limited pitch count after only going three innings (44 pitches) last week.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Joe Ryan
|1
|2
|2
|9
|Jack Flaherty
|2
|7
|1
|5
|Logan Webb
|3
|1
|3
|12
|Dustin May
|4
|5
|4
|11
|Luis Severino
|5
|3
|9
|7
|Aaron Civale
|6
|11
|8
|4
|Stephen Kolek
|7
|4
|6
|6
|Brady Singer
|8
|8
|5
|8
|Tyler Anderson
|9
|10
|10
|3
|Jonathan Cannon
|10
|9
|11
|2
|Paul Blackburn
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|10
|Richard Fitts
|12
|6
|7
|1
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|BABIP
|Stack Popularity
|Twins
|5.9
|7
|High
|Tigers
|5.9
|3
|High
|Dodgers
|5.9
|2
|High
|Red Sox
|5.7
|1
|Medium
|Giants
|4.8
|10
|Low
|Reds
|4.8
|4
|Medium
|Brewers
|4.7
|6
|Medium
|Angels
|4.2
|11
|Medium
|Mets
|4.0
|9
|High
|Athletics
|4.0
|5
|Low
|Padres
|3.0
|8
|Low
|White Sox
|2.9
|12
|Low
My primary team stack targets
Tigers vs. RHP Cannon (4.36 FIP, 17.4 K%). Key pieces: Dillon Dingler, Spencer Torkelson, Colt Keith, Wenceel Perez, Kerry Carpenter
Mets vs. RHP May (4.20 ERA). Key pieces: Brett Baty, Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso
Red Sox vs. LHP Anderson (5.19 FIP, 1.6 HR/9). Key pieces: Carlos Narvaez, Romy Gonzalez, Rafael Devers, Trevor Story, Rob Refsnyder
Brewers vs. RHP Singer (4.19 FIP, 19.6 K%). Key pieces: Andruw Monasterio, Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, William Contreras, Brice Turang
Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
- Kerry Carpenter: 4-for-7, 2 HR; .571 BA, 2.143 OPS
- Luis Arraez: 8-for-13, 3 RBI; .615 BA, 1.215 OPS
- Manny Machado: 13-for-35, 1 HR; .371 BA, .880 OPS
- Tyler Wade: 4-for-10, 1 2B; .400 BA, .900 OPS
