This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings six-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*No weather delays expected.

We have a smaller slate to work with tonight, and Joe Ryan comes in as the highest priced option at $10k and our highest projected starter. He doesn't have the easiest matchup, however, and Jack Flaherty is my preferred choice to spend up on. He's coming off his best performance of the season, and we all know how bad the White Sox are.

We've also starred Luis Severino and Aaron Civale in our optimizer, with Civale checking in as the top point-per-dollar value. He's been eased back in two starts but is a candidate to go six innings if he pitches well. Severino also gets a nice $1,700 discount compared to his FanDuel salary, and his 3.38 FIP compared to his 3.89 ERA shows he's due for some positive regression. Note that Paul Blackburn will make his first start of the year (in a tough matchup at the Dodgers), while Richard Fitts will likely be on a limited pitch count after only going three innings (44 pitches) last week.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):