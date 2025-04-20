Brenan Hanifee News: Earns first hold Saturday

Hanifee worked around a hit to toss a scoreless inning of relief and earn a hold in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Royals.

Following seven stellar innings from starter Casey Mize, Hanifee pitched a clean eighth before turning things over to Will Vest for the save. It was the first hold of the season for Hanifee, who was just recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday. The righty has been effective when given an opportunity in the majors, as he has a 1.86 ERA this year across 9.2 innings, and he posted a 1.84 ERA across 29.1 regular-season innings in 2024.