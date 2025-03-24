Carson Fulmer News: Headed to Triple-A
Fulmer was reassigned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
Fulmer signed a minor-league deal with Pittsburgh in December, producing a 4.15 ERA with five strikeouts over 8.2 innings in six appearances, including one start, during spring training. The right-hander will look to impress with Indianapolis in order to potentially get a shot with the Pirates' major-league roster down the road this season.
