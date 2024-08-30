MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, August 30

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

It may be August, but Friday is also the start of Labor Day weekend. While Labor Day weekend screams "football," don't forget about MLB baseball. There are 10 games on the DFS docket Friday. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET. Here are my lineup recommendations to kick off your weekend on a high note!

Pitching

Blake Snell, SF vs. MIA ($10,200): Snell's last start was a concern, because he was utterly wild and had effectively no control. Even so, over his last nine starts he has a 1.30 ERA, a 0.76 WHIP and a 12.2 K/9 rate. The Marlins are in the bottom three in runs scored and team OPS, so this matchup is one Snell can really use to put up some more robust numbers. Provided his control issues were a one-off, at least.

George Kirby, SEA at LAA ($9,800): This is a battle of two paltry offenses from the AL West that are in line to finish in the bottom five in runs scored and team OPS. Of the two pitchers in line to start, though, Kirby offers much more upside than Carson Fulmer. Though Kirby has a 3.48 ERA, he has a 3.13 FIP and an elite 7.55 K/BB rate, mostly because he is one of the absolutely best at avoiding walks. He'll make the Angels earn anything they get, and obviously this lineup hasn't earned much, especially without Mike Trout.

Ben Lively, CLE vs. PIT ($8,100): It's been a bit of a smoke-and-mirrors season for Lively. His 3.62 ERA is paired with a 4.78 FIP, but in terms of reality hitting him, over his last eight starts he has a 3.68 ERA. Also, he has a 3.34 ERA at home on the year. The Pirates are in the bottom 10 in runs scored and have a .303 OBP, so Lively can keep the magic act going for another week.

Top Targets

He has 30 homers, 30 stolen bases and 30 doubles. He has more than 100 RBI and will have more than 100 runs scored. Jose Ramirez ($6,500) is putting up MVP-level numbers, but in a season where Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt are putting up MVP-plus level numbers. The switch hitter has an 1.076 OPS versus lefties, and Bailey Falter is a left-hander. He has a 4.25 ERA and 6.33 K/9 rate. Ramirez is going to have a chance to hit Falter, and probably hit him hard.

It feels like Charlie Blackmon ($5,000) has dedicated the tail-end of his career to becoming the patron saint of Coors Field. Over the last three seasons he has a .632 OPS on the road, but an .851 OPS at home. Albert Suarez has a 2.45 ERA at home but a 3.91 ERA away from Baltimore. Lefties have hit him slightly better, so roll Blackmon into the mix.

Bargain Bats

It's been a tough season offensively for the Cardinals, but Alec Burleson ($4,500) has helped keep the offense afloat to some degree. While the southpaw has failed against lefties, he has an .854 OPS versus righties. Marcus Stroman has let lefties hit .267 against him, but what I'm really drawn by is his woeful first foray into being a Yankees pitcher. He has a 5.09 ERA and 2.0 HR/9 rate at home.

While Randy Arozarena ($4,500) didn't help recalibrate the Seattle offense, or save Scott Servais' job, he is likely to finish the year with 20 homers, 20 doubles and 20 stolen bases. He's also maybe the only Mariners hitter who isn't a zero against southpaw pitchers? That's important because of a pivot the Angels made Thursday. They called up Samuel Aldegheri, a lefty, to make his MLB debut. The 22-year-old has never pitched above Double-A, and he started the season in high-A. Needless to say, Aldegheri has never seen a hitter like Arozarena.

Stacks to Consider

Orioles at Rockies (Austin Gomber): Anthony Santander ($5,900), Adley Rutschman ($5,700), Ramon Urias ($3,800)

Well, Coors Field has been broached as a topic, and the Orioles have a heavy-hitting lineup, so that says "stack" to me. Since joining the Rockies, Gomber has a 5.08 ERA. He's allowed 1.70 homers per nine innings this season, which would be a new high for him. The only tricky thing is that Gomber is a lefty, and the Orioles are lefty heavy. I did find three guys who can hit right-handed, though.

Santander has hit 38 home runs and slugged .545 on the road. So yeah, I'll happily take him against a homer-prone pitcher at Coors Field. It's been a strange season for Rutschman. The switch hitter has crushed lefties (.933 OPS), but has a .655 OPS versus righties. He has a career .772 OPS against righties, though, so when the bullpen rolls in he may be fine. Of course, for as long as Gomber is in the game, the catcher is in his wheelhouse. I don't know what's gotten into Urias, but he has an 1.035 OPS over the last three weeks. He has an .806 OPS on the road on the season, and, of course this is a ballpark that is kind to most hitters.

Mets at White Sox (Jonathan Cannon): Francisco Lindor ($5,600), Brandon Nimmo ($4,200), Jeff McNeil ($3,200)

The White Sox offense is an all-time bad one, but you don't threaten to lose a record number of games on a bad offense alone. This is also a woeful rotation! Cannon has a 4.66 FIP and 6.25 K/9 rate. He's allowed five runs each of the last two times he's taken the mound. Cannon has let righties hit .263 against him, but lefties have hit .286, so that's the route I took here.

Did you know Lindor is the NL leader in fWAR? Sure, WAR isn't a fantasy stat, and he's ahead of Shohei Ohtani because Ohtani is a DH and Lindor is a shortstop. However, that WAR is built in part upon his 28 homers, 25 stolen bases and .270 average. Lindor is also really making a run at the MVP, as he has an 1.062 OPS over the last three weeks. Thanks to his patience, Nimmo has a .342 OBP even with his .231 average. He has 18 homers and 12 stolen bases for you counting-stat fans as well. The southpaw, like many lefties, has trouble hitting at Citi Field, but he has an .827 OPS on the road in 2024. McNeil has an .835 OPS over the last three weeks. He's had a rough year at home as well, but he has an .818 OPS in away outings.

