MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, August 19

We'll begin the week with 10 games on the schedule Monday. There are some exciting matchups among them, including when the Astros host the Red Sox. With plenty of options to ponder on PrizePicks, here are a few that stand out from the crowd.

Trevor Rogers, BAL at NYM: More Than 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed

Rogers has not pitched well since joining the Orioles. Over three starts with his new team, he has given up 13 runs (12 earned) across 14.1 innings. He had a 1.88 WHIP during that span, leaving him with a 1.57 WHIP for the season. His 17.0 percent strikeout rate is on pace to be the lowest mark of his career.

With Rogers not fooling many hitters anymore, he has allowed an 8.4 percent barrel rate and a 44.0 percent hard-hit rate. Those are both on pace to be the highest marks of his career. The Mets have the fifth-highest OPS in baseball against left-handed pitchers, so look for Rogers to have another rough evening on the mound.

Francisco Lindor, NYM vs. BAL: More Than 8.0 Hitter Fantasy Score

Lindor is currently on a 12-game hitting streak. During that span, he is 19-for-53 (.358) with two home runs and three doubles. He has hit 24 home runs and stolen 24 bases this season, putting him within reach of his second straight campaign with at least 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases. Lindor has a .844 OPS versus left-handed pitchers this season, compared to a .793 OPS against righties. With how much Rogers has struggled, Lindor has an excellent opportunity to extend his hitting streak and go over this hitter fantasy score.

David Peterson, NYM vs. BAL: Less Than 5.0 Pitcher Strikeouts

Peterson has made 13 starts for the Mets this season. He has recorded at least six strikeouts in only three of them. In seven of his starts, he posted four or fewer strikeouts. After recording a strikeout rate of at least 24.0 percent in each of the last three seasons, Peterson has seen his strikeout rate plummet to 18.2 percent this year.

The Orioles are a difficult matchup. Not only have they scored the third-most runs in baseball, but they have struck out the 12th-fewest times. They also have the third-highest OPS against left-handed pitchers. Peterson might not last long in this matchup, and even if he does make it into the sixth inning, it might not be on the strength of many strikeouts.

Bobby Witt, KC vs. LAA: More Than 9.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

Witt might be the hottest hitter in the league right now. Over his last 27 games, he is 48-for-107 (.449) with a .508 OBP. He's not just slapping singles, either. During that span, he compiled nine home runs, 10 doubles and two triples. That also helped him generate 28 RBI and 32 runs scored.

This game being played in Kansas City is noteworthy. Witt has a .855 OPS on the road, but he has a staggering 1.184 OPS at home. Starting for the Angels will be Carson Fulmer, who has a 4.68 FIP this season. For his career, he has an underwhelming 1.45 WHIP. This is a high hitter fantasy score for Witt to hit, but more than is still the way to go.

