Connor Gillispie News: Takes loss against Pirates

Gillispie (0-1) surrendered four runs (three earned) on four hits in five innings, with four punchouts and four walks while taking the loss to the Pirates on Friday.

Making his first career start in the show, Gillispie kept the Pirates off the board through three innings and was pitching well, but the tide turned in the fourth inning. The 27-year-old issued back-to-back walks to Oneil Cruz and Joey Bart before veteran Andrew McCutchen delivered an RBI double to left, which scored Cruz. Bart would come around to score on a sacrifice fly a few batters later, and the righty allowed a two-run homer to Cruz an inning later. Gillispie had just eight career innings under his belt before this outing and is filling in for injured Marlins starters, Edward Cabrera (finger) and Ryan Weathers (forearm). He is tentatively scheduled to pitch next week against the Mets.