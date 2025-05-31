DaShawn Keirsey News: Headed back to Triple-A

The Twins optioned Keirsey to Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The move makes room on the Twins' 26-man roster for Matt Wallner (hamstring), who was reinstated off the 10-day injured list. Keirsey cracked the Twins' Opening Day roster but saw inconsistent playing time in the majors due to his .109/.136/.156 slash line and 31.8 percent strikeout rate over 66 plate appearances. He'll look to regain his form in Triple-A, where he posted an .850 OPS with 37 steals, 14 home runs and 81 RBI in 505 plate appearances in 2024.