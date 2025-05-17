Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

It's a busy week with 96 games on the docket. A dozen clubs are scheduled for seven contests with the other 18 playing six times.

The Red Sox, Rockies, Athletics and Pirates are home for all seven while the Orioles, Guardians, Phillies and Mariners will be leaving out of a suitcase for their septet.

Platoon wonks should note that Colorado is slated to face five southpaw starters. Meanwhile, the Orioles, Red Sox and Astros are earmarked for seven righties.

Please pop back on Sunday night for the individual player rankings.

Week of May 19 - 25

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index