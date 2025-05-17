Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on May 17, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

It's a busy week with 96 games on the docket. A dozen clubs are scheduled for seven contests with the other 18 playing six times.

The Red Sox, Rockies, Athletics and Pirates are home for all seven while the Orioles, Guardians, Phillies and Mariners will be leaving out of a suitcase for their septet.

Platoon wonks should note that Colorado is slated to face five southpaw starters. Meanwhile, the Orioles, Red Sox and Astros are earmarked for seven righties.

Please pop back on Sunday night for the individual player rankings.

Week of May 19 - 25

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ615069911082989887888989
2ATL6243310810895969996919292
3BAL7070710310793105100126113111111
4BOS70770971081019997108111112112
5CHC6330611210912599101119959696
6CHW6246013311786104101102989596
7CIN63

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Knack R@Yamamoto R@Sauer R @Mikolas R@Liberatore L@Gray R
ATHSoriano RHendricks RKochanowicz RAnderson LWheeler RSanchez LLuzardo L
ATL @Parker L@Williams R@Gore LPivetta RKing RCease R
BAL@Priester R@Henderson R@Patrick R@Giolito R@Bello R@Dobbins R@Buehler R
BOSSenga RHolmes RMegill RGibson REflin RKremer RSugano R
CHC@Cabrera R@Weathers L@Meyer R @Abbott L@Greene R@Lodolo L
CHWCastillo RDiaz LEvans R Mahle RLeiter RCorbin L
CIN@Keller R@Falter L@Heaney L Boyd LRea RBrown R
CLE@Ober R@Paddack R@Ryan R@Olson R@Jobe R@Mize R@Skubal L
COLSanchez LLuzardo LWalker RSuarez LFried LYarbrough LWarren R
DET@Gray R@Fedde R@Pallante RCecconi ROrtiz RAllen LWilliams R
HOU@Pepiot R@Littell R@Bradley RKirby RHancock RWoo RCastillo R
KC@Ray L@Hicks R@Webb R @Lopez R@Matthews R@Ober R
LAA@Ginn R@Hoglund R@Sears L@Severino RAlcantara RQuantrill RCabrera R
LADPfaadt RNelson RBurnes R @Canning R@Peterson L@Senga R
MIABrown RTaillon RHorton R @Kikuchi L@Soriano R@Hendricks R
MILKremer RSugano RPovich L@Mlodzinski R@Skenes R@Keller R@Falter L
MINAllen LWilliams RBibee R Cameron LWacha RBubic L
NYM@Dobbins R@Buehler R@Crochet L May RKershaw LGonsolin R
NYY Corbin LdeGrom REovaldi R@Dollander R@Freeland L@Senzatela R
PHI@Freeland L@Senzatela R@Palmquist 0@Marquez R@Springs L@Ginn R@Hoglund R
PITLodolo LMartinez RSinger RCivale RMyers RPeralta RPriester R
SD @Bassitt R@Gausman R@Francis R@Holmes R@Schwellenbach R@Strider R
SEA@Martin R@Wilson R@Smith R@McCullers Jr. R@Blanco R@Gusto R@Valdez L
SFBubic LLorenzen RAvila R @Irvin R@Soroka R@Parker L
STLMontero RSkubal LFlaherty R Gallen RKelly RPfaadt R
TBValdez LGordon LBrown R Urena RBerrios RBassitt R
TEX @Warren R@Rodon L@Schmidt R@Burke R@Cannon R@Martin R
TOR Cease RVasquez RKolek R@Rasmussen R@Baz R@Pepiot R
WSH Strider RSmith-Shawver RSale LRoupp RVerlander RRay L

Check out RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups page to find out where each and every hitter slots in!

Baseball
