Daulton Varsho News: Belts grand slam in easy win

Varsho went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 14-0 win over the Padres.

It was the seventh long ball already this year by Varsho, who has played just 16 games after missing the start of the season with a shoulder injury. While the outfielder is batting just .217, he has three doubles, 17 RBI, one stolen base and 11 runs scored over 60 at-bats in addition to his homer production. The lefty-hitting Varsho is hitless in nine at-bats against southpaws, but he boasts a 1.003 OPS across 51 at-bats versus right-handers.