David Hensley News: Reaches deal with Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 6:17pm

Hensley signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hensley has served as organizational depth throughout his career, though he does have at least 30 plate appearances in the majors in each of the last three seasons. He's unlikely to land a big-league roster spot out of spring training.

