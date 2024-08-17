Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Blue Jays Nesting in Rogers Neighborhood

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Blue Jays Nesting in Rogers Neighborhood

Todd Zola 
August 17, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The suddenly productive Toronto Blue Jays offense, fueled by a sizzling Vladimir Guerrero, is perched atop the rankings with seven contests in Rogers Centre. Nine other teams have seven games on the docket, with the Padres and Athletics also enjoying a full week of home cooking. The Reds, Angels and Rays have seven road affairs on their ledger.

Twenty teams will play six times, leaving no one with only five games.

It's a good week to be a righty swinger on the Baltimore Orioles with five southpaws scheduled to take the hill as the opposing pitcher.

As always, individual hitter rankings will be added on Sunday night.

Week of August 19 - 25

Weekly Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ6060611011399105103104959595
2ATL62460119119103106103100999898
3BAL7524311488120102101112116113115
4BOS6153312112810110010198959696
5CHC624331131129310411097969897
6CHW6

Pitching Matchups

TMMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Cabrera R@Mazur R@Munoz R @Bello R@Crawford R@Houck R
ATL Phillips RWheeler RNola RGore LIrvin RHerz L
BAL@Peterson L@Quintana L@Manaea LArrighetti RBrown RValdez LKikuchi L
BOS@Kikuchi L@Blanco R@Verlander R Gallen RKelly RPfaadt R
CHC Sammons LMaeda RHurter L@Meyer R@Bellozo R@Cabrera R
CHW@Harrison L@Ray L@Webb R Montero RSkubal LSammons L
CIN@Gausman R@Berrios R@Rodriguez R@Skenes R@Falter L@Woodford R@Ortiz R
CLE @Gil R@Cortes L@Cole REovaldi RMahle RUrena R
COL @Herz L@Parker L@Corbin L@Rodon L@Stroman R@Gil R
DET @Assad R@Taillon R@Hendricks R@Flexen R@Bush L@Cannon R
HOUHouck RPivetta RCriswell R@Burnes R@Suarez R@Rogers L@Kremer R
KCFulmer RAnderson LSoriano R Sanchez LWalker RSuarez L
LAA@Lugo R@Ragans L@Lorenzen R@Bassitt R@Francis R@Gausman R@Berrios R
LADWoo RMiller RGilbert R Rasmussen RBradley RBaz R
MIAPfaadt RRodriguez LMontgomery L Steele LImanaga LAssad R
MIL @Fedde R@Gibson R@Mikolas R@Sears L@Boyle R@Estes R
MIN@King R@Perez L@Waldron R Pallante RGray RFedde R
NYMRogers LKremer REflin R@Cease R@Musgrove R@King R@Perez L
NYY Boyd LCobb RWilliams RFreeland LFeltner RGomber L
OAKBradley RBaz RPepiot RSprings LPeralta RRea RMontas R
PHI @Lopez R@Fried L@Schwellenbach R@Wacha R@Singer R@Lugo R
PIT@Urena R@Bradford L@Heaney LLodolo LAbbott LGreene RSpiers R
SDMatthews ROber RWoods Richardson RSeverino RBlackburn RPeterson LQuintana L
SEA@Stone R@Buehler R@Flaherty R Birdsong RSnell LHarrison L
SFCannon RMartin RCrochet L @Castillo R@Kirby R@Woo R
STL Montas RMyers RCivale R@Festa R@Lopez R@Matthews R
TB@Boyle R@Estes R@Spence R@Bido R@Wrobleski L@Kershaw L@Stone R
TEXOrtiz RKeller RJones R @Bibee R@Lively R@Boyd L
TORGreene RSpiers RMartinez RCanning RKochanowicz RFulmer RAnderson L
WSH Gomber LGordon RQuantrill R@Sale L@Morton R@Lopez R

