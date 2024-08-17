Weekly Hitter Rankings: Blue Jays Nesting in Rogers Neighborhood

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The suddenly productive Toronto Blue Jays offense, fueled by a sizzling Vladimir Guerrero, is perched atop the rankings with seven contests in Rogers Centre. Nine other teams have seven games on the docket, with the Padres and Athletics also enjoying a full week of home cooking. The Reds, Angels and Rays have seven road affairs on their ledger.

Twenty teams will play six times, leaving no one with only five games.

It's a good week to be a righty swinger on the Baltimore Orioles with five southpaws scheduled to take the hill as the opposing pitcher.

As always, individual hitter rankings will be added on Sunday night.

Week of August 19 - 25

Weekly Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index