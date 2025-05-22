Fantasy Baseball
David Villar

David Villar News: Enters free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Villar cleared waivers Thursday and elected free agency, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Villar was booted off the Giants' 40-man roster Monday to make room for Casey Schmitt's return from the IL, and the former will now look to see what he's worth in the open market. The 28-year-old has gone 4-for-20 with an RBI and four runs scored in nine MLB games this season, but his .368/.439/.439 slash line across 66 plate appearances in Triple-A should be enough to at least attract a minor-league deal.

David Villar
 Free Agent

