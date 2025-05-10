Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.
As mentioned in this week's pitching rankings, BABIP is climbing. Here's why:
|Month
|Hard GB
|Outfield LD
|Fly Ball
|Mar/Apr
|0.246
|0.686
|0.116
|May
|0.262
|0.682
|0.113
More hard grounders are finding holes. While teams may be getting a better read on positioning (now referred to as infield shading), the reason is most likely variance.
However, power has yet to undergo its usual increase as the mercury rises. Be patient - the ball will soon start to carry more.
The Atlanta offense has been quiet most of the season, though they line up for a productive week in part due to being one of four teams with seven games. The club has four at home against a vulnerable Nationals rotation before heading to Boston for their annual "interleague rival" set with the Red Sox.
The Nationals, Rangers and Astros will also play seven times, with everyone else at six.
Please come back on Sunday night/Monday morning for the Individual player rankings.
Week of May 12 - May 18
Weekly Team Hitting Rankings
KEY (100 neutral)
- HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
- SB – Stolen Base Index
- P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
- Runs – Runs scoring index
|TM
|GMS
|vLHP
|vRHP
|HOME
|AWAY
|HR LHB
|HR RHB
|SB
|P LHB
|P RHB
|RUNS
|AVE LHB
|AVE RHB
|TOTAL
|ARZ
|6
|1
|5
|3
|3
|78
|79
|99
|106
|106
|99
|97
|97
|97
|ATL
|7
|2
|5
|4
|3
|100
|104
|113
|100
|99
|136
|120
|BAL
|6
|1
|5
|6
|0
|127
|85
|96
|101
|99
|99
|101
|95
|96
|BOS
|6
|2
|4
|3
|3
|89
|99
|101
|96
|98
|98
|94
|95
|95
|CHC
|6
|1
|5
|6
|0
|98
|99
|110
|106
|107
|121
|103
|103
|103
|CHW
|6
|2
|4
|0
|6
|114
|113
|96
|100
|102
|106
|97
|98
|98
|CIN
|6
|0
|6
|6
|0
|130
|126
|106
|102
|102
|81
|100
|99
|99
|CLE
|6
|2
|4
|3
|3
|119
|116
|90
|103
|99
|110
|100
|98
|99
|COL
|6
|1
|5
|0
|6
|98
|91
|103
|100
|103
|87
|94
|94
|94
|DET
|6
|0
|6
|3
|3
|95
|100
|93
|101
|98
|108
|97
|96
|96
|HOU
|7
|1
|6
|3
|4
|112
|106
|82
|100
|100
|103
|115
|114
|114
|KC
|6
|2
|4
|3
|3
|99
|95
|100
|98
|99
|93
|95
|95
|95
|LAA
|6
|1
|5
|0
|6
|106
|111
|104
|100
|100
|83
|94
|95
|95
|LAD
|6
|3
|3
|6
|0
|116
|129
|103
|102
|103
|122
|103
|105
|104
|MIA
|6
|0
|6
|3
|3
|97
|95
|95
|99
|99
|91
|94
|94
|94
|MIL
|6
|1
|5
|3
|3
|109
|105
|112
|96
|101
|95
|96
|97
|97
|MIN
|6
|1
|5
|0
|6
|118
|95
|90
|102
|101
|93
|97
|94
|95
|NYM
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|105
|97
|105
|97
|97
|114
|98
|97
|98
|NYY
|6
|1
|5
|3
|3
|101
|102
|74
|101
|96
|108
|96
|95
|95
|ATH
|6
|0
|6
|0
|6
|95
|103
|98
|99
|99
|90
|93
|94
|94
|PHI
|6
|2
|4
|6
|0
|108
|111
|93
|98
|96
|105
|98
|97
|97
|PIT
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|102
|102
|78
|98
|94
|75
|91
|89
|90
|SD
|6
|1
|5
|6
|0
|97
|93
|95
|100
|99
|100
|97
|96
|96
|SF
|6
|3
|3
|6
|0
|74
|77
|106
|97
|101
|105
|95
|97
|96
|SEA
|6
|2
|4
|3
|3
|95
|99
|102
|95
|101
|88
|93
|96
|95
|STL
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|97
|94
|73
|98
|97
|80
|91
|90
|91
|TB
|6
|0
|6
|0
|6
|106
|104
|110
|102
|101
|98
|97
|96
|96
|TEX
|7
|2
|5
|7
|0
|112
|101
|133
|105
|102
|115
|124
|121
|122
|TOR
|6
|0
|6
|6
|0
|116
|118
|92
|97
|99
|79
|95
|96
|96
|WAS
|7
|1
|6
|0
|7
|113
|95
|148
|100
|100
|119
|119
|117
|117
Pitching Matchups
|TM
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|SAT
|SUN
|ARZ
|@Verlander R
|@Ray L
|@Hicks R
|Feltner R
|Marquez R
|Dollander R
|ATH
|@Knack R
|@Yamamoto R
|@Sasaki R
|@Webb R
|@Roupp R
|@Verlander R
|ATL
|Irvin R
|Soroka R
|Parker L
|Williams R
|@Crochet L
|@Giolito R
|@Houck R
|BAL
|Woods Richardson R
|Ober R
|Paddack R
|Gore L
|Irvin R
|Soroka R
|BOS
|@Jobe R
|@Montero R
|@Skubal L
|Sale L
|Holmes R
|Schwellenbach R
|CHC
|Quantrill R
|Bellozo R
|Weathers L
|Smith R
|Burke R
|Cannon R
|CHW
|@Petty R
|@Lodolo L
|@Martinez R
|@Horton R
|@Boyd L
|@Rea R
|CIN
|Cannon R
|Martin R
|Wilson R
|Bibee R
|Ortiz R
|Lively R
|CLE
|Peralta R
|Priester R
|Quintana L
|@Singer R
|@Abbott L
|@Petty R
|COL
|@Mahle R
|@Leiter R
|@Corbin L
|@Burnes R
|@Gallen R
|@Kelly R
|DET
|Houck R
|Bello R
|Buehler R
|@Francis R
|@Urena R
|@Berrios R
|HOU
|Wacha R
|Bubic L
|Lorenzen R
|@deGrom R
|@Eovaldi R
|@Mahle R
|@Leiter R
|KC
|@Gusto R
|@Valdez L
|@Brown R
|Pallante R
|Mikolas R
|Liberatore L
|LAA
|@King R
|@Cease R
|@Vasquez R
|@May R
|@Gonsolin R
|@Kershaw L
|LAD
|Springs L
|Ginn R
|Bido R
|Kochanowicz R
|Anderson L
|Kikuchi L
|MIA
|@Rea R
|@Brown R
|@Taillon R
|Bradley R
|Rasmussen R
|Baz R
|MIL
|@Lively R
|@Allen L
|@Williams R
|Ryan R
|Lopez R
|Woods Richardson R
|MIN
|@Povich L
|@Kremer R
|@Sugano R
|@Woodruff R
|@Myers R
|@Civale R
|NYM
|Skenes R
|Keller R
|Falter L
|@Rodon L
|@Schmidt R
|@Fried L
|NYY
|@Hancock R
|@Woo R
|@Castillo R
|Megill R
|Canning R
|Peterson L
|PHI
|Liberatore L
|Gray R
|Fedde R
|Heaney L
|Mlodzinski R
|Skenes R
|PIT
|@Peterson L
|@Senga R
|@Holmes R
|@Suarez L
|@Wheeler R
|@Sanchez L
|SD
|Kikuchi L
|Soriano R
|Hendricks R
|Evans R
|Miller R
|Hancock R
|SEA
|Fried L
|Yarbrough L
|Warren R
|@Kolek R
|@Pivetta R
|@King R
|SF
|Kelly R
|Pfaadt R
|Rodriguez L
|Sears L
|Severino R
|Springs L
|STL
|@Sanchez L
|@Luzardo L
|@Nola R
|@Ragans L
|@Lugo R
|@Wacha R
|TB
|@Berrios R
|@Bassitt R
|@Gausman R
|@Meyer R
|@Cabrera R
|@Alcantara R
|TEX
|Dollander R
|Freeland L
|Senzatela R
|McCullers Jr. R
|Blanco R
|Gusto R
|Valdez L
|TOR
|Baz R
|Pepiot R
|Littell R
|Flaherty R
|Olson R
|Jobe R
|WSH
|@Holmes R
|@Schwellenbach R
|@Elder R
|@Smith-Shawver R
|@Gibson R
|@Eflin R
|@Povich L