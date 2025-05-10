Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

As mentioned in this week's pitching rankings, BABIP is climbing. Here's why:

Month Hard GB Outfield LD Fly Ball Mar/Apr 0.246 0.686 0.116 May 0.262 0.682 0.113

More hard grounders are finding holes. While teams may be getting a better read on positioning (now referred to as infield shading), the reason is most likely variance.

However, power has yet to undergo its usual increase as the mercury rises. Be patient - the ball will soon start to carry more.

The Atlanta offense has been quiet most of the season, though they line up for a productive week in part due to being one of four teams with seven games. The club has four at home against a vulnerable Nationals rotation before heading to Boston for their annual "interleague rival" set with the Red Sox.

The Nationals, Rangers and Astros will also play seven times, with everyone else at six.

Week of May 12 - May 18

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index