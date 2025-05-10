Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Published on May 10, 2025
This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

As mentioned in this week's pitching rankings, BABIP is climbing. Here's why:

MonthHard GBOutfield LDFly Ball
Mar/Apr0.2460.6860.116
May0.2620.6820.113

More hard grounders are finding holes. While teams may be getting a better read on positioning (now referred to as infield shading), the reason is most likely variance.

However, power has yet to undergo its usual increase as the mercury rises. Be patient - the ball will soon start to carry more.

The Atlanta offense has been quiet most of the season, though they line up for a productive week in part due to being one of four teams with seven games. The club has four at home against a vulnerable Nationals rotation before heading to Boston for their annual "interleague rival" set with the Red Sox.

The Nationals, Rangers and Astros will also play seven times, with everyone else at six.

Please come back on Sunday night/Monday morning for the Individual player rankings.

Week of May 12 - May 18

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ6153378799910610699979797
ATL7254310010411310099136120

BAL61560127859610199991019596
BOS624338999101969898949595
CHC615609899110106107121103103103
CHW6240611411396100102106979898
CIN60660130126106102102811009999
CLE6243311911690103991101009899
COL61506989110310010387949494
DET60633951009310198108979696
HOU7163411210682100100103115114114
KC624339995100989993959595
LAA6150610611110410010083949595
LAD63360116129103102103122103105104
MIA60633979595999991949494
MIL615331091051129610195969797
MIN61506118959010210193979495
NYM63333105971059797114989798
NYY615331011027410196108969595
ATH606069510398999990939494
PHI62460108111939896105989797
PIT6330610210278989475918990
SD6156097939510099100979696
SF63360747710697101105959796
SEA6243395991029510188939695
STL63306979473989780919091
TB6060610610411010210198979696
TEX72570112101133105102115124121122
TOR6066011611892979979959696
WAS7160711395148100100119119117117

Pitching Matchups

TMMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Verlander R@Ray L@Hicks R Feltner RMarquez RDollander R
ATH @Knack R@Yamamoto R@Sasaki R@Webb R@Roupp R@Verlander R
ATLIrvin RSoroka RParker LWilliams R@Crochet L@Giolito R@Houck R
BAL Woods Richardson ROber RPaddack RGore LIrvin RSoroka R
BOS@Jobe R@Montero R@Skubal L Sale LHolmes RSchwellenbach R
CHCQuantrill RBellozo RWeathers L Smith RBurke RCannon R
CHW @Petty R@Lodolo L@Martinez R@Horton R@Boyd L@Rea R
CIN Cannon RMartin RWilson RBibee ROrtiz RLively R
CLEPeralta RPriester RQuintana L @Singer R@Abbott L@Petty R
COL@Mahle R@Leiter R@Corbin L @Burnes R@Gallen R@Kelly R
DETHouck RBello RBuehler R @Francis R@Urena R@Berrios R
HOUWacha RBubic LLorenzen R@deGrom R@Eovaldi R@Mahle R@Leiter R
KC@Gusto R@Valdez L@Brown R Pallante RMikolas RLiberatore L
LAA@King R@Cease R@Vasquez R @May R@Gonsolin R@Kershaw L
LAD Springs LGinn RBido RKochanowicz RAnderson LKikuchi L
MIA@Rea R@Brown R@Taillon R Bradley RRasmussen RBaz R
MIL@Lively R@Allen L@Williams R Ryan RLopez RWoods Richardson R
MIN @Povich L@Kremer R@Sugano R@Woodruff R@Myers R@Civale R
NYMSkenes RKeller RFalter L @Rodon L@Schmidt R@Fried L
NYY@Hancock R@Woo R@Castillo R Megill RCanning RPeterson L
PHILiberatore LGray RFedde R Heaney LMlodzinski RSkenes R
PIT@Peterson L@Senga R@Holmes R @Suarez L@Wheeler R@Sanchez L
SDKikuchi LSoriano RHendricks R Evans RMiller RHancock R
SEAFried LYarbrough LWarren R @Kolek R@Pivetta R@King R
SFKelly RPfaadt RRodriguez L Sears LSeverino RSprings L
STL@Sanchez L@Luzardo L@Nola R @Ragans L@Lugo R@Wacha R
TB @Berrios R@Bassitt R@Gausman R@Meyer R@Cabrera R@Alcantara R
TEXDollander RFreeland LSenzatela RMcCullers Jr. RBlanco RGusto RValdez L
TOR Baz RPepiot RLittell RFlaherty ROlson RJobe R
WSH@Holmes R@Schwellenbach R@Elder R@Smith-Shawver R@Gibson R@Eflin R@Povich L

