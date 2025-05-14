Dennis Santana News: Clean ninth inning
Santana allowed one hit with no walks and no strikeouts across a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday against the Mets.
Santana didn't get a save because the Pirates held a four-run lead, but he entered the game following David Bednar. He's now pitched in the ninth inning in four consecutive appearances, picking up a save and a win in that span. Given that, Santana appears to be the top choice for saves in Pittsburgh for the time being.
