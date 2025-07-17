Dominant starting pitchers have long been a primary face of Major League Baseball, and the newest crop of superstars are no exception as the likes of Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal take center stage. However, a successful team also requires a sound bullpen to retain a lead or keep their team in close games. As we head into the second half of the season for MLB betting and gain more clarity on the postseason picture, we'll take a look at which team's relief corps are closing the door and which are lighting fires.

To aid us in the exercise, we created this exclusive "misery index" of MLB bullpens. Using key stats such as blown saves, relief ERA, relief losses and run support in the 6th through 9th innings, we assigned ranks in each category to every team and calculated an overall score. Each team was assigned a rank of 1 to 30 in each category, with 30 representing the worst performance and 1 the best. The lower the total of the misery index, the better. Let's dig into the results with key takeaways that could be useful for MLB betting sites users.