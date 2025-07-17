Menu
Fantasy Home
MLB Betting

The Most Miserable Bullpens in Baseball: Ranking Every MLB Relief Corps in 2025 So Far

Read about MLB's bullpens top to bottom with our exclusive "misery index." Find out which teams are excelling and who needs a bullpen boost.
July 17, 2025
The Most Miserable Bullpens in Baseball: Ranking Every MLB Relief Corps in 2025 So Far
July 17, 2025
LIMITED TIME OFFER

Get 20% OFF

Celebrate the start of NFL training camp with this limited time deal. Ends 7/22. Use promo code CAMP
PROMO CODE CAMP

Dominant starting pitchers have long been a primary face of Major League Baseball, and the newest crop of superstars are no exception as the likes of Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal take center stage. However, a successful team also requires a sound bullpen to retain a lead or keep their team in close games. As we head into the second half of the season for MLB betting and gain more clarity on the postseason picture, we'll take a look at which team's relief corps are closing the door and which are lighting fires.

To aid us in the exercise, we created this exclusive "misery index" of MLB bullpens. Using key stats such as blown saves, relief ERA, relief losses and run support in the 6th through 9th innings, we assigned ranks in each category to every team and calculated an overall score. Each team was assigned a rank of 1 to 30 in each category, with 30 representing the worst performance and 1 the best. The lower the total of the misery index, the better. Let's dig into the results with key takeaways that could be useful for MLB betting sites users. 

RankTeamsBlown SavesBS RankRelief ERAERA RankRelief LossesRelief Loss RankRun Support (6th - 9th Inning)Run Support RankTotal Score

1

Colorado Rockies

17

27

4.85

26

19

24

1.57

26

103

2

Chicago White Sox

16

20

4

18

30

30

1.51

28

96

3

Los Angeles Angels

22

30

5.02

28

15

14

1.7

20

92

T4

Athletics

17

27

5.5

29

14

8

1.68

23

87

T4

Texas Rangers

17

27

3.37

4

23

29

1.55

27

87

T6

Minnesota Twins

14

17

4.14

22

22

28

1.78

18

85

T6

Pittsburgh Pirates

15

18

3.76

12

20

26

1.47

29

85

8

Arizona Diamondbacks

17

27

4.94

27

18

22

2.01

8

84

9

Philadelphia Phillies

17

27

4.38

24

15

14

1.94

12

77

10

New York Mets

17

27

3.83

14

18

22

1.94

12

75

T11

Baltimore Orioles

12

9

4.63

25

17

19

1.79

17

70

T11

Tampa Bay Rays

16

20

3.91

15

17

19

1.82

16

70

13

Atlanta Braves

14

17

3.55

7

19

24

1.76

19

67

14

Boston Red Sox

18

29

3.44

5

21

27

2.14

3

64

15

Seattle Mariners

18

29

3.75

11

16

17

2.05

6

63

T16

Kansas City Royals

12

9

3.68

9

15

14

1.27

30

62

T16

Washington Nationals

14

17

5.88

30

13

5

1.96

10

62

T18

Cincinnati Reds

11

</