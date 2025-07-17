Dominant starting pitchers have long been a primary face of Major League Baseball, and the newest crop of superstars are no exception as the likes of Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal take center stage. However, a successful team also requires a sound bullpen to retain a lead or keep their team in close games. As we head into the second half of the season for MLB betting and gain more clarity on the postseason picture, we'll take a look at which team's relief corps are closing the door and which are lighting fires.
To aid us in the exercise, we created this exclusive "misery index" of MLB bullpens. Using key stats such as blown saves, relief ERA, relief losses and run support in the 6th through 9th innings, we assigned ranks in each category to every team and calculated an overall score. Each team was assigned a rank of 1 to 30 in each category, with 30 representing the worst performance and 1 the best. The lower the total of the misery index, the better. Let's dig into the results with key takeaways that could be useful for MLB betting sites users.
|Rank
|Teams
|Blown Saves
|BS Rank
|Relief ERA
|ERA Rank
|Relief Losses
|Relief Loss Rank
|Run Support (6th - 9th Inning)
|Run Support Rank
|Total Score
1
|Colorado Rockies
17
27
4.85
26
19
24
1.57
26
103
2
|Chicago White Sox
16
20
4
18
30
30
1.51
28
96
3
|Los Angeles Angels
22
30
5.02
28
15
14
1.7
20
92
T4
|Athletics
17
27
5.5
29
14
8
1.68
23
87
T4
|Texas Rangers
17
27
3.37
4
23
29
1.55
27
87
T6
|Minnesota Twins
14
17
4.14
22
22
28
1.78
18
85
T6
|Pittsburgh Pirates
15
18
3.76
12
20
26
1.47
29
85
8
|Arizona Diamondbacks
17
27
4.94
27
18
22
2.01
8
84
9
|Philadelphia Phillies
17
27
4.38
24
15
14
1.94
12
77
10
|New York Mets
17
27
3.83
14
18
22
1.94
12
75
T11
|Baltimore Orioles
12
9
4.63
25
17
19
1.79
17
70
T11
|Tampa Bay Rays
16
20
3.91
15
17
19
1.82
16
70
13
|Atlanta Braves
14
17
3.55
7
19
24
1.76
19
67
14
|Boston Red Sox
18
29
3.44
5
21
27
2.14
3
64
15
|Seattle Mariners
18
29
3.75
11
16
17
2.05
6
63
T16
|Kansas City Royals
12
9
3.68
9
15
14
1.27
30
62
T16
|Washington Nationals
14
17
5.88
30
13
5
1.96
10
62
T18
|Cincinnati Reds
11</