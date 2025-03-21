Eloy Jimenez News: Falls short of roster spot

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Jimenez will not make the Opening Day roster, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Cash noted that while Jimenez's bat "started to come to life" recently during Grapefruit League play, it's not going to be enough to crack the Opening Day roster. Jimenez -- who is on a minor-league contract -- will begin the season at Triple-A Durham and "could be huge for us at any point during the season," per Cash.