Emmanuel Rodriguez Injury: Back on IL at Triple-A
Rodriguez was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul on Friday with a right oblique strain, MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez had just returned to action after missing more than a month of action with a right hip injury, and now he appears likely to be shelved for several weeks again. The top prospect has had a terrible time staying healthy in his pro career, as he has yet to reach 100 games played in a season.
