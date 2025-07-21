Menu
Emmanuel Rodriguez Injury: Back on IL at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Rodriguez was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul on Friday with a right oblique strain, MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez had just returned to action after missing more than a month of action with a right hip injury, and now he appears likely to be shelved for several weeks again. The top prospect has had a terrible time staying healthy in his pro career, as he has yet to reach 100 games played in a season.

