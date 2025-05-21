Enmanuel Valdez Injury: Done for season after surgery

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Valdez recently underwent season-ending surgery on his left shoulder, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Tomczyk estimated that Valdez would require about six months of recovery time, so the 26-year-old utility man should be back to full strength or close to it for spring training. Before being shut down with what was initially labeled as an inflamed left shoulder, Valdez played in 31 games for the Pirates and slashed .209/.294/.363 with two home runs, 12 RBI and seven runs across 102 plate appearances.