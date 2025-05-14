Fantasy Baseball
Enmanuel Valdez headshot

Enmanuel Valdez Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

The Pirates transferred Valdez (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

The transaction clears room on the 40-man roster for waiver pickup Michael Helman and ensures that Valdez won't be available for the big club until around the All-Star break. The Pirates initially deactivated Valdez on May 9 due to left shoulder inflammation, but his move to the 60-day IL could suggest that he's dealing with a more significant injury. Before getting injured, Valdez had been seeing regular reps at first base, but playing time could be difficult to come by for him once he's activated since Spencer Horwitz (wrist) is poised to beat him back from the IL.

