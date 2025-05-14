Fantasy Baseball
Erik Sabrowski headshot

Erik Sabrowski Injury: Resumes mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Sabrowski (elbow) resumed throwing bullpen sessions earlier this month, MLB.com reports.

Sabrowski has been on the injured list all season due to left elbow inflammation and was briefly shut down in late April after experiencing increased soreness in his pitching arm. He was cleared to resume throwing earlier this month and has since stepped back on the mound, though it's unclear when Sabrowski might be ready to face hitters. Once the Guardians activate him from the 60-day injured list, Sabrowski projects to fill a middle-relief role.

Erik Sabrowski
Cleveland Guardians
