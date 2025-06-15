Menu
Evan Carter headshot

Evan Carter Injury: Enters as pinch runner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 15, 2025 at 4:41pm

Carter (wrist) entered Saturday's game as a pinch runner in the bottom of the 11th inning and scored the winning run.

Carter hurt his wrist diving for a ball during Friday's game and is expected to remain out of the starting lineup through the weekend. That doesn't mean he can't contribute with his legs, however. The Rangers are hoping Carter can resume full duties Tuesday.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
