Evan Carter Injury: Enters as pinch runner
Carter (wrist) entered Saturday's game as a pinch runner in the bottom of the 11th inning and scored the winning run.
Carter hurt his wrist diving for a ball during Friday's game and is expected to remain out of the starting lineup through the weekend. That doesn't mean he can't contribute with his legs, however. The Rangers are hoping Carter can resume full duties Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now