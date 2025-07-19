10 teams have seven games, but none with all at home. Meanwhile, the Athletics and Padres are on the road for seven.

Every club is in action on Monday, with only 10 playing Thursday for a total of 95 games.

The Diamondbacks' right-handed contingent will be busy with four of their six contests projected against lefty starters.

The individual hitter rankings will be added Sunday night.

Week of July 21 - 27

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index