Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Arizona hitters should do well against a number of lefties.
July 19, 2025
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
July 19, 2025
Weekly Hitter Rankings
10 teams have seven games, but none with all at home. Meanwhile, the Athletics and Padres are on the road for seven.

Every club is in action on Monday, with only 10 playing Thursday for a total of 95 games.

The Diamondbacks' right-handed contingent will be busy with four of their six contests projected against lefty starters.

The individual hitter rankings will be added Sunday night.

Week of July 21 - 27

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ6423390821071029897949193
2ATL60633107102851009791929191
3BAL7343411696106103107127117117117
4BOS63333103109931009885929292
5CHC6243311610867103106104959595
6CHW6243311510682969983919191
7CIN606331211209310210082949393
8CLE7164399938998102116111112112
9COL624331191061019610192939494
10DET72543908810210199114112111111
11HOU734431009911797100122113115114
12KC615339289929910290919292
13LAA71643114101819992102111106107
14LAD61533107118979896102939494
15MIA6243310398849810092919292
16MIL606331021051021019787939191
17MIN62433111108108989788939292
18NYM6243385859110310094929191
19NYY61533112109821019698949292
20ATH7340711210712810099111114113113
21PHI6153311110695101102107959595
22PIT606609683809610180909090