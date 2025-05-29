Evan Phillips Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
The Dodgers transferred Phillips (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Phillips was originally supposed to be shut down from throwing for two weeks after landing on the injured list May 7 with elbow inflammation, but it's now been three weeks, and the right-hander still has yet to start a throwing program. With no return timeline in place, the 30-year-old will give up his spot on the 40-man roster for the newly acquired Alexis Diaz. Phillips is now ineligible to return from the IL until July 6.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now