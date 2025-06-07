Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
German Marquez headshot

German Marquez News: Gives up three homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 7, 2025

Marquez (2-8) allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out three without walking a batter over five innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Mets.

Marquez allowed three of those four runs on solo home runs by Ronny Mauricio, Jared Young and Jeff McNeil. Prior to Saturday, Marquez had gone five starts (28 innings) without allowing a homer. He's given up a reasonable seven long balls across 13 starts this year, but he's also frequently gotten punished by balls that stayed in the yard, pitching to a 7.00 ERA. He's added a 1.68 WHIP and 41:21 K:BB over 63 innings as well, so Saturday's strong display of control shouldn't be considered the norm. Marquez is tentatively projected to make his next start at Atlanta.

German Marquez
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now