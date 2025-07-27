Menu
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

A few more prominent NL starters/relievers should soon be making their returns.
July 27, 2025
NL FAAB Factor

We have two goals for this article: 

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.      

PRE-TRADE DEADLINE EDITION

If you have any questions or comments, email [email protected]

PLAYERTEAMPOSGRADE12-Team Mixed $15-Team Mixed $12 team NL-Only $
Javier AssadCHISPD$1$4$7 (early injury return bid)
Tristan BeckSFSPENoNo$5
Bradley BlalockCOLSPENoNo$5
Nestor CortesMILSPD$1$5$9 (same injury return bid)
Tanner GordonCOLSPE$1$4$7
Stephen KolekSDSPENo$0$6
Michael McGreevySTLSPD$1$5$9
Aaron NolaPHISPB$1$5$9 (early injury bid)
Carson SeymourSFSP

Ben CaspariusLARPD$1$5$9
Blake TreinenLARPD$1$4$7 (early injury return bid)
Kirby YatesLARPD$3$9$14 (If not rostered)
Shelby MillerAZRPC$2$7$11 (early injury return bid)
David RobertsonPHIRPC$2$7$11 (upped signing bid)
Francisco AlvarezNYMCC/D$3$9$14 (upped bid from prior)
Miguel AmayaNYMCD$0$2$7 (up if desperate for a second catcher)
Henry DavisPITCD$0$2$7
Sandy LeonATLCENoNo$4
Bryce EldridgeSF1BA/B$1$4$7 (spec call up bid)
Tristin EnglishAZ1BD/E$1$4$7
Adael AmadorCOL2BE$1$4$7 (if he is promoted)
Spencer HorwitzPIT2BD$2$7Rostered
Jordan LawlarAZSSC$1$5$9 (early injury return bid)
Orlando ArciaCOL3BENoNo$4
Warming BernabelCOL3BD$1$5$9
Kyle FarmerCOL3BD$0$1$6
Matt ShawCHI3BC$5$11Rostered
Jose TenaWAS3BENo$0$6