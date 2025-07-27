We have two goals for this article:
1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.
2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.
Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.
The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.
If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.
PRE-TRADE DEADLINE EDITION
If you have any questions or comments, email [email protected]
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|GRADE
|12-Team Mixed $
|15-Team Mixed $
|12 team NL-Only $
|Javier Assad
|CHI
|SP
|D
|$1
|$4
|$7 (early injury return bid)
|Tristan Beck
|SF
|SP
|E
|No
|No
|$5
|Bradley Blalock
|COL
|SP
|E
|No
|No
|$5
|Nestor Cortes
|MIL
|SP
|D
|$1
|$5
|$9 (same injury return bid)
|Tanner Gordon
|COL
|SP
|E
|$1
|$4
|$7
|Stephen Kolek
|SD
|SP
|E
|No
|$0
|$6
|Michael McGreevy
|STL
|SP
|D
|$1
|$5
|$9
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|SP
|B
|$1
|$5
|$9 (early injury bid)
|Carson Seymour
|SF
|SP
|D
|$0
|$1
|$6 (up if he starts)
|Carson Whisenhunt
|SF
|SP
|C/D
|$1
|$4
|$7 (spec call up bid)
|Nathan Wiles
|ATL
|SP
|E
|No
|No
|$5
|Ben Casparius
|LA
|RP
|D
|$1
|$5
|$9
|Blake Treinen
|LA
|RP
|D
|$1
|$4
|$7 (early injury return bid)
|Kirby Yates
|LA
|RP
|D
|$3
|$9
|$14 (If not rostered)
|Shelby Miller
|AZ
|RP
|C
|$2
|$7
|$11 (early injury return bid)
|David Robertson
|PHI
|RP
|C
|$2
|$7
|$11 (upped signing bid)
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|C/D
|$3
|$9
|$14 (upped bid from prior)
|Miguel Amaya
|NYM
|C
|D
|$0
|$2
|$7 (up if desperate for a second catcher)
|Henry Davis
|PIT
|C
|D
|$0
|$2
|$7
|Sandy Leon
|ATL
|C
|E
|No
|No
|$4
|Bryce Eldridge
|SF
|1B
|A/B
|$1
|$4
|$7 (spec call up bid)
|Tristin English
|AZ
|1B
|D/E
|$1
|$4
|$7
|Adael Amador
|COL
|2B
|E
|$1
|$4
|$7 (if he is promoted)
|Spencer Horwitz
|PIT
|2B
|D
|$2
|$7
|Rostered
|Jordan Lawlar
|AZ
|SS
|C
|$1
|$5
|$9 (early injury return bid)
|Orlando Arcia
|COL
|3B
|E
|No
|No
|$4
|Warming Bernabel
|COL
|3B
|D
|$1
|$5
|$9
|Kyle Farmer
|COL
|3B
|D
|$0
|$1
|$6
|Matt Shaw
|CHI
|3B
|C
|$5
|$11
|Rostered
|Jose Tena
|WAS
|3B
|E
|No
|$0
|$6