Heston Kjerstad News: Demoted to Triple-A

The Orioles optioned Kjerstad to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was out of the lineup for each of Baltimore's past three games, and he'll head to the minors Tuesday with Cedric Mullins (hamstring) making his return from the injured list. The Orioles have dealt with a number of injuries in the outfield early this season, but Kjerstad was unable to take advantage with a .192/.240/.327 slash line in 167 plate appearances.