Hunter Harvey Injury: Cleared to continue progression

Harvey (shoulder) was cleared to continue playing catch after a positive re-evaluation Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Harvey had already been playing catch every other day for the past few weeks while he works his way back from a right teres major strain, and he now looks poised to increase the intensity and distance of his throwing sessions before eventually graduating to mound work. The veteran reliever has been on the shelf since April 11 and isn't expected to return from the 60-day injured list until July.