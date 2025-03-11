Jace Peterson News: Begins post-playing career
Peterson recently accepted a position with the Brewers organization in a special advisory role, signaling the end of his playing career, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The 34-year-old utility player had been a free agent since being released by the Diamondbacks last April. Peterson logged 2,779 plate appearances over parts of 11 seasons in the big leagues, slashing .226/.317/.335 with 42 home runs, 276 runs, 245 RBI and 77 stolen bases across stops with San Diego, Atlanta, Baltimore, the Yankees, Milwaukee, Oakland and Arizona.
Jace Peterson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now