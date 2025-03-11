Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jace Peterson headshot

Jace Peterson News: Begins post-playing career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Peterson recently accepted a position with the Brewers organization in a special advisory role, signaling the end of his playing career, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 34-year-old utility player had been a free agent since being released by the Diamondbacks last April. Peterson logged 2,779 plate appearances over parts of 11 seasons in the big leagues, slashing .226/.317/.335 with 42 home runs, 276 runs, 245 RBI and 77 stolen bases across stops with San Diego, Atlanta, Baltimore, the Yankees, Milwaukee, Oakland and Arizona.

Jace Peterson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now