Jacob Melton Injury: Among five reassigned

The Astros reassigned Melton to minor-league camp Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Of the five players Houston reassigned Monday, Melton is the big name as one of the organization's top prospects. Melton has been slowed in camp by a back injury, but manager Joe Espada said that the outfielder is close to being game-ready, with the outfielder likely to be brought back to play in some Grapefruit League games later this week. While Melton is headed for Triple-A Sugar Land to start the season, he has a shot to eventually break into a relatively uncertain Astros outfield situation.