The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook. Wyatt Langford would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber, Guardians: Bieber tossed 41 pitches in a live batting practice session Thursday, a workload that suggests his rehab stint could be shorter than usual once it resumes. Cleveland's been careful with the 30-year-old's recovery from last April's Tommy John surgery, but he could be ready to reinforce the big-league rotation by early August, although I wouldn't necessarily bet on it. It's also impossible to predict what kind of numbers Bieber might provide a fantasy staff when he does return, but those two starts in 2024 are awfully tantalizing. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $3

Richard Fitts, Red Sox: With Hunter Dobbins lost for the season, Fitts will rejoin the Boston rotation after the ASB. The 25-year-old righty has a 6.59 ERA in four big-league appearances since the beginning of June despite a solid 13:4 K:BB, serving up five homers in 13.2 innings, and if he continues to struggle the Red Sox will also have Tanner Houck as an option by then. Fitts could have a very short leash. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Luis Gil, Yankees: Like Bieber, Gil is poised to begin a rehab assignment. He's probably a bit behind the Cleveland right-hander, although the Yankees seem to think he'll be able to join the big-league rotation before the end of the month. That seems... ambitious, and would give him time to make just three rehab starts, but Gil is "only" recovering from a spring lat strain and not Tommy John surgery, so maybe it's feasible. His numbers during his breakout 2024 make him a strong stash candidate even if you do end up waiting an extra week or two for his services. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $3

Keider Montero, Tigers: Montero rejoined the Detroit rotation Monday but then piggybacked Casey Mize on Saturday, keeping both guys a little fresher for the other side of the ASB. Montero has been effective in the majors since late May, posting a 2.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB through his last 34.1 innings, but the Tigers are a prime candidate to add a starting pitcher by the trade deadline. As a result it's tough to count on Montero for anything but short-term value. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Trevor Rogers, Orioles: The 27-year-old southpaw has been impressive since a shaky return to the rotation in Tampa Bay on June 18. Over his last four starts, Rogers has delivered a 1.01 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB through 26.2 innings, helping to keep an injury-ravaged O's staff afloat. It's easy to forget now, but he looked like a future front-line starter in 2021 for the Marlins before injuries took their toll. Rogers' velocity has mostly returned this year (93.5 mph average fastball, way up from last season's 91.8 mph average but still short of the 94.6 mph he was delivering in 2021) and his slider is still getting whiffs, although he hasn't been using it as often in 2025. There's enough reason for optimism in his profile to give him a shot in the second half. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: Rostered

Cam Schlittler, Yankees: Schlittler served up a couple homers in his MLB debut Wednesday but otherwise looked good with a 7:2 K:BB in 5.1 innings. The 24-year-old righty has had a breakout campaign in the high minors, posting a 2.82 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 99:26 K:BB over 76.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A, and he should get another turn or two after the ASB, at the least. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team AL: $9

Relief Pitcher

Jordan Hicks, Red Sox: Boston's front office may have heard the criticisms of the return it got for Rafael Devers, as Hicks has been tossed right into a high-leverage role and even got a save last Sunday after Aroldis Chapman worked the eighth. Hicks does have late-inning experience with the Cards, prior to the Giants' ill-fated attempt to convert him to starting, but he was never as effective as his triple-digit heat suggested he should be. Still, Alex Cora's usage of Chapman has left some saves up for grabs in the Red Sox bullpen – Justin Slaten and Greg Weissert have three each – and if Hicks gets the bulk of those leftover opportunities in the second half, he'll have some deep-league value. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Catcher

Victor Caratini, Astros: Caratini's heating up again in his C/DH/1B role, hitting safely in eight of nine July appearances while batting .333 (12-for-36) with four homers and 13 RBI. Yordan Alvarez should be back eventually, but until then Caratini should be rostered even in shallower two-catcher formats. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: Rostered

Freddy Fermin, Royals: Kansas City is giving Salvador Perez more work than ever at 1B and DH, opening up extra starts behind the plate for Fermin, and since the beginning of June the 30-year-old is slashing .328/.409/.448 in 66 plate appearances. His production's been lacking during that stretch – he has only one solo homer, no other RBI and four runs total – but that's as much on the offense around him as it is on Fermin. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Kyle Higashioka, Rangers: With injuries limiting the Rangers' DH options, the team has taken to using both its catchers in the lineup at the same time, and Higashioka has made that choice easier by batting .333 (9-for-27) in July with three homers and nine RBI in seven games. The 35-year-old is usually good for an offensive surge or two every year, so if you need help at catcher he hopefully won't lose his momentum over the break. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: Rostered

Second Base

Romy Gonzalez, Red Sox: It looked like Gonzalez might have bashed his way into a full-time job by slashing .349/.376/.698 since the beginning of June with 17 of his 30 hits going for extra bases, including five homers, plus 16 runs and 22 RBI in 26 games. Then he got parked on the bench against two straight right-handed pitchers after Alex Bregman was activated from the IL, so maybe not? I'm not sure what more Gonzalez needs to do, to be honest. Yeah, he's better against LHP, but he's held his own against righties and Abraham Toro's run of relevance evaporated weeks ago. If he can escape that platoon typecasting, he could be a nice find in the second half. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team AL: Rostered<