Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on June 7, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

It's a relatively light week with 92 games, but everyone plays at least six times. The Cubs, Brewers, Pirates and Cardinals are on seven, with only Milwaukee home throughout.

Atlanta's hitters faces favorable starters, so the offense could snap out of their funk.

Please pop back on Sunday night/Monday morning for the individual hitter rankings.

Week of June 9 - 15

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ60660838194969890939393
2ATL6063310610499106105120101101101
3BAL6336012785849910295999698
4BOS624609710810396100101969998
5CHC7254310210411210297137121119120
6CHW615061121071021029792979495
7CIN6150695981009710590929695
8CLE63333101105106999498969596
9COL62433

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ60660838194969890939393
2ATL6063310610499106105120101101101
3BAL6336012785849910295999698
4BOS624609710810396100101969998
5CHC7254310210411210297137121119120
6CHW615061121071021029792979495
7CIN6150695981009710590929695
8CLE63333101105106999498969596
9COL62433106114109999783959595
10DET62433106881119998112999697
11HOU6066011211293106104911009999
12KC633608678107969792949494
13LAA633331279611298103100999899
14LAD615331061119699100105979898
15MIA6330610599103103100106989697
16MIL716701101061299996105119117117
17MIN6333310910011710110093989798
18NYM6156096921031019995979696
19NYY633069290699795105929192
20ATH62406107937398102100949494
21PHI615601081117599101102979898
22PIT716349792122101103107116117117
23SD61533908711710210591969797
24SF633061131289710310510999101100
25SEA615338893105969983929494
26STL7253498998710299113116114115
27TB6060697100821039799959393
28TEX606331099510610410494999797
29TOR633069510191979891929393
30WAS624331051039810210294979797

Pitching Matchups

TMMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZHancock RWoo RMiller R Kolek RBergert RPivetta R
ATH@Kikuchi L@Soriano R@Hendricks R @Wacha R@Lorenzen R@Bubic L
ATL@Peralta R@Priester R@Patrick R Marquez RDollander RBlalock R
BAL Gipson-Long RMize RSkubal LKochanowicz RAnderson LKikuchi L
BOSBaz RPepiot RLittell R Yarbrough LRodon LSchmidt R
CHC@Wheeler R@Abel R@Luzardo LHeaney LSkenes RBurrows RKeller R
CHW @McCullers Jr. R@Gusto R@Valdez L@Mahle R@Eovaldi R@Leiter R
CIN@Ortiz R@Cecconi R@Allen L @Montero R@Flaherty R@Gipson-Long R
CLEMiley LAbbott LLodolo L @Castillo R@Kirby R@Gilbert R
COL Ray LBirdsong RWebb R@Elder R@Strider R@Sale L
DET @Povich L@Eflin R@Kremer RMartinez RSinger RMiley L
HOU Smith RBurke RMartin RPaddack RRyan RMatthews R
KC Schmidt RFried LWarren RSeverino RLopez LSprings L
LAASprings LSpence RSears L @Morton R@Sugano R@Povich L
LAD@Pivetta R@Cease R@Vasquez R Roupp RVerlander RRay L
MIA@Burrows R@Keller R@Falter L @Parker L@Williams R@Gore L
MILSale LHolmes RSchwellenbach RGray RFedde RPallante RMikolas R
MIN Leiter RCorbin LdeGrom R@Gordon L@Brown R@Walter L
NYM Gore LIrvin RSoroka RBradley RRasmussen RBaz R
NYY @Bubic L@Ragans L@Lugo R@Crochet L@Dobbins R@Bello R
PHIBoyd LRea RBrown R Gausman RFrancis RBerrios R
PITPerez RAlcantara RQuantrill R@Taillon R@Horton R@Boyd L@Rea R
SDMay RCasparius RWrobleski L @Nelson R@Gallen R@Kelly R
SEA@Kelly R@Pfaadt R@Rodriguez L Williams RBibee ROrtiz R
SF @Freeland L@Senzatela R@Palmquist L@Yamamoto R@May R@Kershaw L
STLBerrios RBassitt RLauer L@Quintana L@Civale R@Peralta R@Priester R
TB@Bello R@Giolito R@Buehler R @Holmes R@Megill R@Canning R
TEX @Matthews R@Festa R@Ober RHouser RWhite RSmith R
TOR@Pallante R@Mikolas R@Liberatore L @Suarez L@Sanchez L@Nola R
WSH @Canning R@Peterson L@Senga RCabrera RWeathers LPerez R

