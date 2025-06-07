This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

It's a relatively light week with 92 games, but everyone plays at least six times. The Cubs, Brewers, Pirates and Cardinals are on seven, with only Milwaukee home throughout.

Atlanta's hitters faces favorable starters, so the offense could snap out of their funk.

Please pop back on Sunday night/Monday morning for the individual hitter rankings.

Week of June 9 - 15

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index