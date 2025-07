The Rays designated Waguespack (undisclosed) for assignment Friday.

Waguespack has been on the injured list at Triple-A Durham since June 9, and he'll yield his spot on the 40-man roster Friday as the Rays get Jonny DeLuca (shoulder) back from the 60-day IL. Waguespack logged a 0.46 ERA in 19.2 innings with Durham before sustaining the unspecified injury.