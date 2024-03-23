Spring Training Job Battles: American League Late-March Update

This article is part of our Spring Training Job Battles series.

Things are changing quickly in the American League, with one top prospect earning an Opening Day roster spot and another getting sent down. Elsewhere, there have been updates to starting rotations and shakeups in closer depth charts.

Note: the number in parenthesis is the player's NFBC ADP since 3/1

Texas Rangers

Outfield/Designated Hitter: Adolis Garcia (42), Wyatt Langford (94), Evan Carter (108), Leody Taveras (307)

Manager Bruce Bochy gave the news everyone wanted to hear Friday when he announced that Langford would be on the Opening Day roster . The 22-year-old won a spot after slashing a robust .375/.429/.732 with six home runs and 20 RBI over 19 games in Cactus League play, which basically mirrored the .360/.480/.677 he hit in his first 44 contests of pro ball last year. The plan is for Langford to be the club's primary DH, but Texas surely doesn't want to confine the top prospect to that slot at this stage of his career, so expect him to be in left field plenty. Garcia was used at DH a lot this spring after getting beat up down the stretch last year, so he could be used there often early on. We're also likely to see a good amount of Carter in center field when Langford is in left, which would point to more days off for Taveras. Justin Foscue has been in the DH competition and is also an option to fill in at first base for Nathaniel Lowe (oblique), but he looks to be headed for Triple-A Round Rock to begin the season.

Closer: Jose Leclerc (220), David Robertson (381)

While he didn't outright name his closer, manager Bruce Bochy recently implied strongly that it would be Leclerc getting the first crack at the ninth inning. That's been the presumption by most drafters. Leclerc got off to a rotten start last season and spent time on the IL with an ankle injury, but after coming back he collected a 2.16 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 42:13 K:BB over the final three months, covering 33.2 frames. He then served as the team's closer during its playoff run, recording four saves while making three scoreless appearances during the World Series. Leclerc probably can't afford another slow start this season, though. Looming as an alternative is Robertson, a 38-year-old with 175 career saves on his resume. Robertson quickly lost the closing gig with the Marlins last season after arriving in South Beach following a trade with the Mets. He was very good on the whole in 2023, though, putting up a 3.03 ERA and 78:25 K:BB across 65.1 innings, which netted him an $11.5 million contract from the Rangers this winter.

Baltimore Orioles

Second Base/Third Base: Jackson Holliday (169), Jordan Westburg (319), Jorge Mateo (645), Ramon Urias (738), Kolten Wong (750)

Well, it can't all be good news. Unlike Langford, fellow top prospect Holliday will be beginning the season in the minors after the Orioles reassigned him Friday. Holliday impressed this spring, posting a .954 OPS with two homers and two steals, although he did strike out at a 31.3 percent rate. More than anything, he appears to be a victim of the Orioles simply having an embarrassment of riches, making it perfectly justifiable to send Holliday to Triple-A Norfolk for a while. Coby Mayo and Connor Norby were also sent out along with Holliday, eliminating two other infield options. Urias is going to play a lot, with most of those at-bats likely to come at third base. Westburg seems likely to be the Opening Day second baseman. The O's could mix and match at these two spots, though, with Mateo also likely to see time at the keystone in a super utility role. Wong is still in camp as a non-roster invitee, but he seems to be on the outside looking in for a roster spot.

Minnesota Twins

Fifth Starter: Louie Varland (295), Anthony DeSclafani (710)

In last week's update, DeSclafani had seemed to be trending in the right direction as he worked his way back from a right elbow injury. Since then, however, he's had a setback and will be evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister to determine the next steps. Considering that the righty missed much of the 2023 campaign with a flexor strain, it's certainly a troubling development. A long-term absence is a virtual certainty, with season-ending surgery looking probable. That means Varland has won this job by default, although you could certainly make the case that it should have been his, anyway. Varland was knocked around in his last Grapefruit League appearance, yielding eight runs over four innings. He had been spotless prior to that, however, tossing 11 scoreless frames with an 11:1 K:BB. The 26-year-old finished with a 4.63 ERA with the Twins last season while splitting time between the rotation and bullpen, but a nifty 71:17 K:BB across 68 innings was encouraging. He holds plenty of appeal as a late-round fantasy target.

Closer: Jhoan Duran (79), Griffin Jax (577), Brock Stewart (681)

Unfortunately for the Twins and for fantasy managers who already used a draft pick on Duran, the lights-out closer tweaked his right oblique during a recent live batting practice session and is set to begin the year on the injured list. The strain is being described as moderate, which points to a longer-than-minimum stay on the IL, although a more specific timetable will be available when he's re-evaluated next week. As far as who steps in at closer for the Twins, manager Rocco Baldelli mentioned that both Jax and Stewart "will continue to pitch late-inning situations for us." The skipper added that game situations will dictate who is used and when, so don't expect Baldelli to name a closer while Duran is on the shelf. Jax saved four games for Minnesota last season and has had a dominant spring, boasting a 12:0 K:BB over seven shutout innings. Stewart has had a great spring himself and has shown more swing-and-miss than Jax, albeit with some injury risk attached, as he missed most of the second half last season with an elbow injury. Both guys are worthy late-round selections and could retain some value in deeper leagues this season even after Duran returns.

Chicago White Sox

Closer: Michael Kopech (504), John Brebbia (613), Jordan Leasure (666), Steven Wilson (742)

Hey, another closer situation! Of the three we will discuss in this space, the White Sox' bullpen might be the least fruitful for fantasy purposes. It's a bad team and a bullpen which lacks clarity at the back end. However, we've had an interesting recent development here with the arrival of Kopech, who has been moved from the rotation. Kopech was excellent in 2021 the last time he was used basically as a full-time reliever, posting a 3.50 ERA and 103:24 K:BB over 69.1 innings. The 27-year-old's control has backed up considerably since then, but perhaps a move back to relief will help cover that up. Leasure has yet to pitch in the majors and is not on the 40-man roster, but he has big stuff and has been the White Sox's best reliever this spring, spinning 9.1 shutout frames with just three hits allowed and an 11:5 K:BB. The White Sox also got Brebbia (calf) and Prelander Berroa (shoulder) back, although the latter has been optioned to Triple-A Charlotte for now. A new face in the pen is Wilson, who came over from the Padres in the Dylan Cease trade. The 29-year-old could also be thrown into this late-inning mix.

Boston Red Sox

Outfield: Jarren Duran (144), Tyler O'Neill (214), Ceddanne Rafaela (338), Wilyer Abreu (572)

Manager Alex Cora said at the outset of spring training that Rafaela would have a shot to win the center field job and the 23-year-old did just that in being named to the Opening Day roster Saturday. Rafaela could also see some starts at second base against left-handed pitching, but the plan is to use him most days in center. The domino effect means Duran — who Cora said previously would be the club's leadoff hitter when in the lineup — will play the corner outfield spots. Abreu has had a rough spring, but it still seems the intention is for him to see most of the action in right field versus right-handed pitching. O'Neill won't be just a short-side platoon bat, but it seems as though Rafaela's inclusion on the roster could affect his playing time outlook the most of this group. Masataka Yoshida is also an option in left field, but he will mostly be a full-time DH.

Fourth/Fifth Starter: Garrett Whitlock (380), Tanner Houck (437), Cooper Criswell (748)

Much of the focus in Red Sox camp has, understandably, been on the center field situation, but the club also needed to make up its mind on how it will fill out its rotation. There had been only one spot available for the three guys above, but it unfortunately became two when Lucas Giolito had elbow surgery. On Friday, Cora revealed that Houck and Whitlock will occupy those two slots, with Criswell going to Triple-A Worcester. You could argue that Houck is a better fit as a reliever, but he pitched really well this spring to win a rotation job. Similarly, it's up for debate as to whether Whitlock better profiles in the rotation or bullpen. He's done plenty of both, and considering he hasn't reached 100 innings since 2018, it might be unrealistic to think he could be a starter all season. Now seems like the time for Boston to give him the chance, though, given its lack of rotation depth.

Quick Hit Updates

Somewhat surprisingly, Matt Manning was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday. That means Casey Mize and Reese Olson will initially occupy the final two spots in the Tigers' rotation … Myles Straw not only was leapfrogged in center field, but the Guardians placed him on waivers. Estevan Florial will get a shot in center versus righties and could also see some action in right field. Will Brennan should initially be in right against righties, although Ramon Laureano will also play there plenty when he's not the DH … Brayan Rocchio will be the Guardians' primary shortstop to open the season after topping Gabriel Arias. Arias is set for a utility role … Jose Urquidy (forearm) has joined Justin Verlander (shoulder) on the shelf, creating a spot in the Astros' rotation for Ronel Blanco … The injury bug has hit Rays camp, with Jose Lowe (oblique) and Jonathan Aranda (finger) joining Jonny DeLuca (hand) on the IL to start the season. It will mean more Harold Ramirez in the outfield and probably more at-bats for Richie Palacios and/or Curtis Mead … Alec Marsh has won the final spot in the Royals' rotation with a strong spring, pushing Jordan Lyles to the bullpen and Daniel Lynch probably to Triple-A Omaha … Bowden Francis has locked up the Blue Jays' rotation spot vacated by Alek Manoah (shoulder), and it's looking like Kevin Gausman (shoulder) might be able to avoid the IL. If he doesn't, Mitch White could get a start or two, with Yariel Rodriguez (back) probably not built up enough yet … The Rangers named Cody Bradford their No. 5 starter and then a few days later signed Michael Lorenzen. It could still be Bradford in the fifth spot, at least initially, but Lorenzen will start once he's ready … J.D. Davis landed with the Athletics after the Giants cut him loose and he should be the regular third baseman, with some time at first base and DH mixed in … Nick Nastrini might be close to locking up the final spot in the White Sox' rotation with a strong showing this spring … The Rays inked Jake Odorizzi to a minor-league contract last week. Although he won't be ready at the start of the season as he comes back from shoulder surgery, he could be needed soon. Jacob Waguespack or Naoyuki Uwasawa could fill in for Taj Bradley (pectoral) in the meantime … The Guardians need a starter until Gavin Williams (elbow) can return. Ben Lively and Carlos Carrasco would appear to be the most likely candidates to fill the spot … The Yankees could still make an outside addition to fill the spot vacated by Gerrit Cole (elbow), but the internal options are Luis Gil, Will Warren, Clayton Beeter, Luke Weaver and Cody Poteet, with Gil probably leading the pack.