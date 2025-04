Pena went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Monday in a loss to the Cardinals.

Houston was nearly shut out, but Pena helped the team avoid that outcome with a three-run blast in the ninth inning. The long ball was his third of the campaign and his first since April 3. The knock also extended Pena's modest hitting streak to six games, during which he' s batted .304 (7-for-23).