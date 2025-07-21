It seems appropriate that the first injury of note in the second half of the season is yet another hamstring strain. Paredes came up lame following a hit over the weekend and was removed from the game. He was sent back to Houston for an MRI and has already been placed on the 10-day injured list. Paredes doesn't have a lengthy history of lower extremity injuries, but he did miss 29 days with a hip strain as well as a few days earlier in the season with mild strain of the opposite hamstring. Unfortunately, the Astros have hinted that the current problem is more than mild, as manager Joe Espada told reporters the "injury doesn't look very good." The severity of the strain will ultimately dictate how much time Paredes

The All-Star break is over. Hopefully players enjoyed the last extended scheduled break that they will get for the remainder of the regular season. As the playoff picture begins to come into focus, the standings will start to impact availability. Teams with fading postseason aspirations will be more inclined to rest or shut players down, while players on teams jockeying for a playoff berth may not have the luxury of an off day. Fantasy managers must be even more observant with their daily lineups to ensure they too are able to field the best possible roster.

Stay up to date on who is in and who is out with RotoWire's MLB Injury Report!

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros

It seems appropriate that the first injury of note in the second half of the season is yet another hamstring strain. Paredes came up lame following a hit over the weekend and was removed from the game. He was sent back to Houston for an MRI and has already been placed on the 10-day injured list. Paredes doesn't have a lengthy history of lower extremity injuries, but he did miss 29 days with a hip strain as well as a few days earlier in the season with mild strain of the opposite hamstring. Unfortunately, the Astros have hinted that the current problem is more than mild, as manager Joe Espada told reporters the "injury doesn't look very good." The severity of the strain will ultimately dictate how much time Paredes misses, but those invested here should brace for a multi-week absence.

Paredes' injury is just the latest issue for an Astros team struggling to stay healthy. Slugger Yordan Alvarez has resumed swinging a bat and is traveling with the team. Out since May 5 with a fractured fourth metacarpal, Alvarez has a chance to return before the end of the month.

Teammate Jeremy Pena is also making positive steps forward in his recovery, as he recently resumed baseball activities by hitting in the batting cage and participating in light fielding work. Pena is recovering from a rib fracture and could be activated later this week.

While Pena's time on the IL appears to be ending, the same cannot be said for Brendan Rodgers. Rodgers, out since June 18 with an oblique strain, suffered a new injury while rehabbing with Triple-A Sugar Land. The infielder collided with teammate Edwin Diaz, breaking his nose in the process. He also suffered a concussion on the play and has already been transferred to the 60-day IL. Rodgers will not be eligible to return until mid-August.

Freddie Freeman and Pete Alonso

Freeman appears to have avoided a serious injury as x-rays on his injured wrist came back negative. The Dodgers veteran was injured Sunday when he was struck on his left wrist by a pitch from Jose Quintana. The team is calling the injury a wrist contusion and listing Freeman as day-to-day. I'm cautiously optimistic that he should be fine with a day or two off, but this season has been a good reminder that initial x-rays, especially on wrist and rib injuries, can be inaccurate.

Alonso is working his way through a similar scenario, though his injury is being described as a right hand contusion. He did not start Sunday but entered the game late to extend his team record for consecutive games played to 354. Like Freeman, he should be considered day-to-day.

Check Swings

Nathan Eovaldi: The Rangers right-hander did not make his scheduled start Sunday after reporting tightness in his back. More information will be needed to better predict if and how long Eovaldi may be sidelined. Hopefully this is just a case of Texas taking a conservative approach with one of their aces to ensure his long-term availability. Look for more details to emerge later in the week. Jacob Latz started Sunday, surrendering one run on six hits and two walks over five innings of work.

Max Fried: A blister on his left index finger forced Fried out of his final start before the All-Star break. He has resumed playing catch, but the Yankees could push back his next start to make sure the area has calloused enough for him to safely take the mound. Remember, MLB pitchers are not allowed to pitch with tape on their fingers, so Fried will be at risk for a reoccurrence even if he is cleared to start.

Hunter Greene: The Reds pitcher is progressing in his recovery from a groin strain and is slated to make a rehab start this week at the team's spring training facility in Arizona. Greene has not pitched since June 3 after straining his groin in a start. His recovery was delayed by renewed soreness and fatigue in the injured area, just as he was preparing to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville. A return in July is unlikely as the right-hander will likely need multiple rehab appearances to ensure he is healthy enough to return to big-league action. Monitor his workload in these outings to get better insight into his progression.

Jackson Merrill: Merrill was a late scratch Sunday due to an illness. The problem is not considered serious, and he should be fine with a day or two off to rest and recuperate. Nothing much else to worry about here.

Bryce Miller: Miller was able to throw a live batting practice session over the weekend and hopes to begin a rehab assignment soon. Miller has been out with inflammation in his throwing elbow. M's manager Dan Wilson hinted that Miller's rehab assignment would follow a similar script to those of George Kirby and Logan Gilbert, who each pitched three rehab starts for Triple-A Tacoma while recovering from their respective injuries.

Austin Riley: Atlanta's third baseman is trending toward a return this week as he recovers from a right abdominal strain. He ran the bases and in the outfield over the weekend and reported feeling good. While he is eligible to return Tuesday, Atlanta may give him a few more days to see how he responds to an increase in activity.

Adley Rutschman: The Orioles catcher is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday as he works his way back from an oblique strain. The team has not revealed how long he will be on assignment, but a return next week seems like a best-case scenario.