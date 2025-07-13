Though there will soon be All-Star festivities, the MLB regular season is about to go on a brief pause. But before that happens, we have a DFS slate Sunday with 11 games and the first pitch of 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations. Good luck!

Pitching

Nathan Eovaldi, TEX at HOU ($9,900): Eovaldi is having an incredible season only hampered by injury limiting him to 15 starts where he's compiled an 1.62 ERA and 6.62 K/BB rate. The Astros may be average offensively, though Eovaldi can handle that (especially with Jeremy Pena injured).

Eury Perez, MIA at BAL ($8,500): After missing all of 2024, Perez has made six outings while posting a 3.11 FIP and 9.67 K/9 rate. And his fastball has still averaged 98.0 MPH. Beyond that, things have gotten better as Perez has grown accustomed on the mound with an 0.82 ERA from his last two appearances. The Orioles, meanwhile, still find themselves stuck in the bottom-10 for runs scored.

Simeon Woods Richardson, MIN vs. PIT ($8,000): We've gotten some signs of life from Woods Richardson, who's recorded a 3.28 home ERA this season. There have been no signs of life with the Pirates' offense as they rank last in runs.

Top Targets

In his first season with the Cubs, Kyle Tucker ($3,900) has a .917 OPS against righties and a .926 on the road. Will Warren has been decidedly better this year, especially at home. However, lefties have still hit .278 against while Yankee Stadium is still kind to lefties. I wouldn't stack against Warren, yet I would roster an elite lefty.

By and large, the 15 homers and 15 stolen bases from Trevor Story ($3,400) have been counting stats covering an iffy campaign. But over the last three weeks, he's produced an 1.006 OPS. Ryan Pepiot has posted a 3.77 ERA on the road. And though he's right-handed - like Story - he's consistently been better facing lefties while righties have gone .269 against.

Bargain Bats

Though Brice Turang ($3,100) isn't going to steal 50 bases again, he's still at 17 and is a left-handed second baseman getting on base at a .346 clip. Jake Irvin holds a career 4.87 FIP while lefties have batted .257 against this year.

Out of nowhere, Kyle Stowers ($3,000) has emerged as a top power hitter. He's gone .281 with 16 homers and three triples while 42.9-percent of his hits have qualified as "hard". Stowers is also a lefty with an .884 OPS versus righties. Brandon Young, a righty, has made five MLB starts and has struggled to a 6.14 ERA where lefties have hit .327 against.

Stacks to Consider

Reds vs. Rockies (Austin Gomber): Austin Hays ($3,300), Matt McLain ($3,100), Spencer Steer ($3,100)

Gomber has produced a 5.92 ERA this year. That's only through five starts, which is why I'll point out his career 4.90 mark. And that includes over 100 innings with the Cardinals, so it isn't all about being with Colorado. Since Gomber's a lefty, I've selected three right-handed Reds in their hitter-friendly ballpark.

Hays has cooled down after a hot start, though he notched two hits on Saturday to get his average up to .276 and his slugging percentage to .511. And since 2023, he's managed an .888 OPS versus lefties. McLain is a second baseman with 10 homers and 13 steals. He hasn't done all that well overall, but lists a .722 home OPS at home and gets to face Gomber on Sunday. A 20/20 performer last season, Steer is at 11 home runs and six stolen bases with a 1.042 OPS the last three weeks.

Guardians at White Sox (Aaron Civale): Jose Ramirez ($3,800), Steven Kwan ($3,000), Carlos Santana ($2,900)

It's only been 10 starts over two teams for Civale where he's slumped to a 5.60 FIP. Last year, again pitching for two clubs, he had a 4.69 through 31 outings. Fellow righties have batted .306 against Civale, though the Guardians lack for quality from that side of the plate. So, just in case, I threw in two switch-hitters.

After stealing three bases on Saturday, Ramirez is already up to 29. He's also racked up 18 homers after 39 last year. Though Ramirez is better against lefties, an .848 OPS versus righties is definitely sufficient. There has been less power from Kwan this season (and he was already limited on that front), but he's hit .287 with 20 doubles to go with 11 swipes. He's slugged .454 against righties and .418 on the road. Santana likes to keep things interesting as he's already notched six steals to match his second best career effort while dispatching 11 home runs - seven of those off a righty and on the road.

