Joe Ross headshot

Joe Ross News: Could see higher leverage work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Ross might see more high-leverage work while Jordan Romano sorts through his struggles, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Ross has permitted one run with a 3:1 K:BB over four innings this season. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that he views Ross as someone who can give the team "a little bit of bulk," but also is "kind of a leverage guy, too," based on how his stuff has looked. Ross is still behind Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering and Matt Strahm in the bullpen pecking order, but he is inching up the hierarchy.

Joe Ross
Philadelphia Phillies
