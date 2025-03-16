NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Sandy Alcantara/Max Meyer, Marlins: Alcantara, who spent all of 2024 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery in Oct. 2023, won't face a hard innings limit this season. He's tossed at least 184 innings in each of his last four full campaigns, meaning he'll have close to a full workload. Whether Alcantara finishes the year in Miami remains to be same, but he should be pitching down the stretch. Meyer, a 2020 first-rounder, appears to be in the lead to win the fifth starter role to begin the year. His 2024 workload was carefully managed after Tommy John surgery as he posted 115 innings between Triple-A Jacksonville and the Majors. Meyer still offers the pedigree and stuff that made him a high draft selection. (Valente Bellozo was sent to Triple-A on Friday.) Alcantara - 12-team Mixed: $8, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22; Meyer - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Ian Anderson/Grant Holmes, Braves: Anderson looks to be penciled as the Braves' fifth starter. That role is not set in stone as he's issued nine free passes across eight spring innings against only five strikeouts. The 26-year-old right-hander returned from 2023 Tommy John surgery to pitch well in the minors, though control is still an issue. If he doesn't iron that problem out, his stint in the majors may be short-lived. Holmes reached the majors last season after a decade in the minors. Bouncing between starting and relieving, he recorded a 3.56 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 70:15 K:BB over 68.1 total innings. Holmes is all but certain to break camp as the team's fourth starter, and his spring performance has improved his chances only giving up one run with a 9:5 K:BB. He'll need to keep pitching well through the first month or so to stick in the rotation once Spencer Strider (elbow) is cleared to make his 2025 debut, though Anderson could be the one sent down. Anderson - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Holmes - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Graham Ashcraft/Rhett Lowder/Nick Martinez/Brady Singer, Reds: An injury may give Ashcraft a rotation spot. With Andrew Abbott (shoulder) making a controlled start in a minor-league game earlier this week and unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, it appears Ashcraft - who didn't pitch after Jul. 7 due to his own elbow issue - may start the regular season as the fifth member of the rotation. Ashcraft hasn't had a good spring and may only get an outing or two until Abbott is ready. Martinez may have been the most consistent Reds' starter last year and was dominant after he permanently became a starter during August. He was brilliant down the stretch with a 0.83 ERA over 32.2 September innings and will begin as the second starter with Lowder getting a late start due to right elbow soreness that showed up when camp opened. Lowder, who offers four solid pitches, has been throwing off flat ground the last few weeks and looks like he'll begin the season on the injured list before eventually heading to Triple-A Louisville. He was impressive in a brief ML stint at the end of 2024 with a 1.17 ERA over six starts (30.2 innings). Singer made 32 starts last season for the Royals with his xERA of 3.65 nearly a run higher than his actual ERA. He signed a one-year, $8.75 million contract with the Reds in January with the hope his extra groundball splits mitigate the effects of pitching at Great American Ballpark. Ashcraft - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Ashcraft - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (stash candidate); Martinez - 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16; Singer - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Paul Blackburn/Griffin Canning/Clay Holmes/Tylor Megill/Brandon Sproat, Mets: The Mets' rotation is changing with Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat) both sidelined due to injury with Kodai Senga and David Peterson the only two locks. Blackburn was limited to 14 starts last season as he battled foot, hand and back injuries. The latest of which was the back issue, and he underwent surgery in October to repair a leak of cerebrospinal fluid. Blackburn got off to a slow start this spring, but tossed four, no-hit innings Wednesday. He could see a start or two as the club is expected to deploy a six-man rotation. Canning has the talent and stuff, but historically has failed to put it together. He is enjoying a solid spring with a 0.00 ERA and 7:1 K:BB through 5.1 innings with his last outing only giving up one hit over 3.2 scoreless innings. He looks to be the favorite for a spot leaving camp. Holmes, who is transitioning from relieving to starting after signing a three-year, $39 million contract this offseason, is pretty much locked in. His repertoire has been enhanced by the team's pitching lab, and so far the results have been impressive as he has a 13:4 K:BB through 9.2 spring innings with a 0.00 ERA. Megill's main issue has been consistency, though he may have made strides in that regard this spring. The injuries afforded him a rotation spot, but he has earned one tossing a 1.35 ERA and 7:2 K:BB over 6.2 innings. Sproat, a second-round pick from 2023, is now considered by many to be the top pitching prospect in the organization, yet he struggled to a 7.85 ERA in seven starts with Triple-A Syracuse down the stretch last season. That hiccup came after he dominated Single and Double-A while throwing the most innings of his career, so he may have just worn down. Sproat was impressive in spring training and has a decent chance to get called up during the season. Blackburn - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Canning - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Holmes - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11: Megill - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Sproat - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (stash candidate)

Bradley Blalock/Chase Dollander/Ryan Feltner/Antonio Senzatela, Rockies: Of these three names, Dollander is the only one to really know. The team's best pitching prospect and a consensus top-100, he's trying to reverse the view that no pitcher can truly succeed at Coors Field. The 2023 ninth overall pick is the best pitcher to come through this system in two decades. Dollander had struggled this spring, which could result in him starting the season at Triple-A - at least in the short term - yet he threw four scoreless innings against Cleveland on two hits while striking out three and walking two Thursday. Blalock, Feltner and Senzatela - who pitched 12.1 innings at the end of last season after recovering from 2023 Tommy John surgery - represent the probable back-end starters. The first two hold little appeal, with Senzatela a possible streaming option. Blalock/Feltner - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Dollander - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash candidate); Senzatela - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Matthew Boyd/Colin Rea, Cubs: Boyd surprisingly received a two-year, $29 deal from the Cubs this offseason. His injury history makes him a major risk as he's barely logged 200 total innings in the Majors through the last four years. Despite a so-so spring so far, Boyd will open the season as Chicago's fourth starter. With Javier Assad (oblique) set to miss the beginning of the regular season, Rea - who made 27 starts for the Brewers last season - looks to be the next player up to fill the Cubs' final rotation spot. Ben Brown appears likely to open at Triple-A Iowa but Jordan Wicks is still in the mix. Boyd - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Rea - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Bubba Chandler/Bailey Falter/Andrew Heaney, Pirates: Falter looks ready to break camp as the team's fifth starter. That spot became secure with Bubba Chandler was reassigned to Triple-A Indianapolis and Johan Oviedo (lat) placed on the 60-day IL. Chandler, the Pirates' top pitching prospect, will be up at some point. The 6-foot-2 righty boasts an upper-90s fastball (can touch 100) with excellent movement, a hard, biting upper-80s slider (touches 91 mph) and a potentially plus changeup. Chandler will work on his command and control at Triple-A. Heaney signed a one-year, $5.25 million deal with the Pirates on Feb. 20 that includes an additional $5 million of incentives. We know he's basically an innings eater at this point, so don't get too comfortable about seeing him in the black-and-gold. Chandler - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (stash candidate); Falter - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Heaney - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Nestor Cortes/Jose Quintana/Brandon Woodruff, Brewers: Cortes was traded to Milwaukee in the Devin Williams trade. He pitched well when healthy last season posting a 3.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 162:39 K:BB over 31 regular-season outings, but extended the year with a flexor strain in his left elbow. Cortes is now fully healthy and probably opens the season as the team's second starter. Quintana waited to sign as a free agent, finally inking a one-year, $4 million contract with the Brewers on Mar. 3. He certainly deserved to be signed earlier after making 31 regular season starts for the Mets last season while collecting a 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 135:63 K:BB over 170.1 innings. Quintana is a soft-tossing lefty who just knows how to pitch, change speeds and spot the ball well. He should slot into the back end of the rotation. Woodruff is still working his way back from 2023 shoulder surgery that also cost him all last season. He isn't yet ready to go, though is expected back at some point. Woodruff is a stash candidate with the hopes he's able to recapture his prior form. If he does, up the projected bid substantially. Cortes - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Quintana - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Woodruff - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (stash candidate)

Kyle Hart/Stephen Kolek/Nick Pivetta/Randy Vasquez/Matt Waldron, Padres: The top three spots in the SD rotation are set. Pivetta, who made 26 starts for Boston last season, signed a four-year, $55 million contract in February with the contract including opt-outs after 2026 and 2027. He had stretches of dominance with an up-and-down 2024 as he finished with a 4.14 ERA (3.51 xERA) across 145.2 innings. Pivetta should benefit from San Diego's home park as he slots into the fourth spot. Waldron, the favorite for the last place when camp opened, has allowed nine runs in nine innings to date and is now sidelined with a strained oblique. That's opened the door for Hart, who returned to the States after a dominant season in the KBO. He took home the league's equivalent of the Cy Young Award while turning in a 2.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 182:38 K:BB in 157 innings. Hart has only logged two innings in camp and sidelined by the flu, which could impact his chances of breaking camp in the rotation. He's set to start Sunday and could make two more appearances, possibly giving him enough time to make an impression and earn a rotation spot. Kolek, who tossed four solid innings Thursday, is also in the mix and is aided by Waldron's struggles and injury. That run is the only one he's surrendered through nine frames this spring. Kolek's five punchouts over that span isn't impressive, yet he's only walked one alongside five hits as he transitions from relieving to starting. Vasquez has a clear edge over Hart and Kolek in terms of starting experience after starting in all 20 of his outings with the Padres last year. However, he failed to impress and that's why he's battling for a place this spring. Hart - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Kolek - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Pivetta - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Vasquez - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Waldron - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

DJ Herz/Mitchell Parker/Michael Soroka/Trevor Williams, Nationals: MacKenzie Gore and Jake Irvin are locked into the Nats' first two rotation spots, and then who knows. Williams, limited to 66.2 last year due to a right elbow flexor strain, signed a two-year, $14 million contract to return to the Nationals in December. He registered a 2.03 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 59:18 K:BB during that time and will open the year as the team's No. 3 starter. Injuries have derailed Soroka's career, yet he was effective in the White Sox bullpen last season and is still only 27. He looks to be the favorite to earn the fourth spot delivering a 9:1 K:BB through his first seven spring innings. Parker made 29 starts on 151 innings for Washington last season, pitching to a 4.29 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. He had a stiff neck earlier in camp, but looks healthy now and should go back in the rotation. Herz looked set for a rotation spot when camp opens, though has stumbled to an 8.10 ERA and 3:7 K:BB and may have been passed by Soroka. Herz - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Parker - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Soroka - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6: Megill - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Jesus Luzardo/Andrew Painter, Phillies: Our preseason outlook on Luzardo didn't paint a pretty picture as elbow and back injuries limited him to just 12 starts and 66.2 innings last year. The left-hander's performance also took a step back when healthy as he collected a 5.00 ERA and saw his strikeout rate dip from 28.1 percent all the way down to 21.2. Luzardo was traded this offseason to the Phillies, and it could get ugly at Citizens Bank Park if his decline in groundball rate continues. Joe Ross is next in line if the need for a starter arises. Painter, recovering from Tommy John in Jul. 2023, threw his first live batting practice session of the spring on Friday. He showed that his stuff was back in the Arizona Fall League by using all four of his plus pitches this fall with his four-seam fastball up to 99 and averaging 97. The team will bring Painter along slowly, with him a possible midseason rotation option. Luzardo - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Painter - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (stash candidate)

Quinn Mathews/Steven Matz/Michael McGreevy/Andre Pallante, Cardinals: Two of the last three pitchers listed will open in the St. Louis rotation. The fourth, Mathews, will take one of those spots at some point this year. He logged a 2.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and a 202:49 K:BB in 143.1 innings across 26 starts, beginning last year at Single-A and finishing at Triple-A where he made four starts. The fourth-round pick from 2023 will open the year back in Memphis to get additional seasoning before being promoted. Matz and Pallante opened camp as the favorites, yet McGreevy has pitched well to possibly make Pallante the odd man out. A herniated disc in his back limited Matz to only 44.1 ineffective innings in 2024, but he's healthy now. He's only yielded one earned run with a 6:3 K:BB over nine innings in his first three starts and appears likely to be one of the starters. McGreevy has been arguably the team's best starter this spring by only conceding one run with a 4:1 K:BB across 7.2 innings. Manager Oliver Marmol has dismissed the possibility of McGreevy making the Opening Day roster as a reliever. So if he doesn't earn a rotation spot over Matz or Pallante, he'll start in the minors. Pallante's velocity has been down, but the Cardinals don't seem concerned at this stage and he holds the edge over Matz and McGreevy. But if his poor spring continues and his velocity remains down, that could change. Mathews - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (stash candidate), Matz - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; McGreevy - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $4; Pallante - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Dustin May, Dodgers: May, limited by injuries almost his entire career, will begin the season as the Dodgers' fifth starter. He had been battling Tony Gonsolin for the final spot, but will officially claim the final spot with Gonsolin on the IL due to a back injury. Once a top prospect, injuries have dimmed the luster and his stuff. He likely will be limited to 115 innings or so as he last pitched in mid-2023. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks: E-Rod signed a four-year deal with Arizona during the offseason, but suffered a strained lat in spring training and eventually landed on the 60-day injured list. He debuted Aug. 7 and pitched to a 5.04 ERA, (5.59 xERA) over 10 starts. Rodriguez looks to be healthy this spring and likely to break camp as the fourth starter. Brandon Pfaadt looks slated to be the fifth, though that has to be decided with Ryne Nelson and Jordan Montgomery also in the mix. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Landen Roupp/Justin Verlander, Giants: Roupp looks to be the favorite as SF's fifth starter with an impressive spring so far by tossing 8.1 scoreless innings with an 11:1 K:BB. Meanwhile, Kyle Harrison has struggled this spring (12.27 ERA). Hayden Birdsong, who may have the best stuff of the three, will also be considered. If his control improves, he could be in for a breakout 2025. Verlander, who battled shoulder and neck issues last season that contributed to a 5.48 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 90.1 regular-season innings, signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Giants in January. Despite being 42, he should should have a rebound type campaign - presuming he can stay healthy. San Francisco may look to limit his innings to keep him fresh, skipping starts at time or going with a six-man rotation. Roupp - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $4; Verlander - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

RELIEF PITCHER

Anthony Bender/Calvin Faucher/Jesus Tinoco, Marlins: With Tanner Scott now in LA, the Marlins' closer spot is up in the air. Faucher is likely the favorite to close, though nothing is set in stone. He had a mediocre year, but shined after the All-Star break with a 2.75 ERA (2.10 FIP) and 21.2 K-BB% before spending most of September on the IL due to a shoulder impingement. Tinoco also pitched well while closing in August before he too landed on the IL with a shoulder impingement. He's likely second-in-line behind Faucher. Anthony Bender will set both up. Bender - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Faucher - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Tinoco - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Ryan Fernandez, Cardinals: Fernandez is projected to be the Cardinals' primary setup man. The rookie righty flashed nasty stuff out of the bullpen last year after being a Rule 5 pick, mixing an effective slider (48 percent pitch usage) with a mid-90s four-seamer (40 percent) and the occasional cutter. Fernandez recorded two saves and 12 holds last season, numbers that should increase this season. If Ryan Helsley is traded, Fernandez could slot in as the team's closer. 12-team Mixed: $1 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Kevin Ginkel/A.J. Puk/Justin Martinez, Diamondbacks: Martinez is the favorite to be the Arizona closer after racking up eight of the team's 13 saves after Aug. 1. If there's a concern, it's his control as Martinez walked 36 batters through 72.2 innings, though that was offset by 91 punchouts. Puk excelled in a relief role after switching from starting, first in Miami and then in Arizona. He's having a strong spring and is a co-favorite to close. Even if Puk doesn't get the role, he still holds value as a setup man. Ginkel has experience closing for the Diamondbacks, but appears to be behind the other two. He'll likely operate in the setup role while seeing the occasional save chance. Ginkel - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Puk - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Martinez - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Seth Halvorsen/Tyler Kinley/Victor Vodnik, Rockies: Halvorsen, a seventh-rounder by the Rockies in 2023, advanced through Double and Triple-A before finishing the year in the bigs. The 6-foot-2 right-hander featured a four-pitch mix headlined by a 100MPH fastball that he tossed 37 percent of the time, yet it was his splitter (28 percent usage) and slider (16) that produced the most swing-and-miss. Halvorsen's main issue is control, but he has the best raw stuff in the pen and that could allow him to close. Kinley imploded in the first half last year, though was better after. Despite the uneven numbers, he led the team with 12 saves and 15 holds, 72 strikeouts and a 3.22 Win Probability Added. Vodnik, who moved up the bullpen order, is also in the mix. He'll most probably fill a setup role, joined by whomever loses the closer battle. Halvorsen - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Kinley - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Vodnik - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Trevor Megill/Joel Payamps/Craig Yoho, Brewers: Megill and Payamps - along with Abner Uribe - were profiled last year around the same time with Devin Williams sidelined due to injury. This year with Williams on the Yankees, one of these three will close. Megill is the favorite to earn the role after posting a 2.72 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 50:14 K:BB and 21 saves across 46.1 innings. He mixes an upper-90s fastball with a knee-buckling knuckle curve that generated an MLB-best 55 percent whiff rate for that pitch type. Payamps got off to a slow start in 2024, but rallied late giving up only three runs (two earned) across 21 innings over the final two months to finish with a 3.05 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. He also notched 21 holds and is next in line. Yoho climbed the ladder in the minors last season with a 0.94 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 101 strikeouts and 10 saves in 57.2 innings across three levels. His low-90s fastball isn't remarkable, yet he boasts a 70-grade changeup and plus breaking ball, which allows him to keep righties and lefties off balance despite lacking traditional late-inning velocity. Yoho appears ready to break camp with the parent club and could factor in the closing mix during the season. Megill - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Payamps - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Yoho - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Jordan Romano/Taijuan Walker, Phillies: Romano was limited to 15 appearances in 2024 with Toronto due to a right elbow issue which eventually required surgery, and he allowed 10 runs across 13.2 innings in those appearances. After being non-tendered by the Blue Jays, he signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal with Philadelphia this offseason. The primary closer from 2021-23 for Toronto should do the same for Philly if healthy. If not. Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering and the currently-injured Matt Strahm will all be considered. Strahm's shoulder injury might allow Walker to earn a spot in the Phillies' bullpen. Walker sports a 3.38 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with five strikeouts across 9.1 frames and could be used a long reliever in the second of the four-year, $72 million contract he signed with the Phillies last offseason. Romano - 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16; Walker - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Dennis Santana, Pirates: David Bednar suffered through a brutal 2024. He's slotted in to open as the Pirates closer, though Santana could replace him should he continue to struggle. After being claimed off waivers from the Yankees in June, Santana emerged as a reliable high-leverage reliever with a 2.44 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over 44.1 innings with Pittsburgh. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Ryan Walker, Giants: San Francisco turned to Walker when Camilo Doval struggled and were rewarded with 10 saves. Add in the 10 wins and 22 holds along with a 1.91 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 99K in 80 innings. He's slated to open the year as the team's closer supported by Doval and Tyler Rogers. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Kirby Yates, Dodgers: Tanner Scott signed a four-year deal with LA this offseason and will close for the defending champs. The Dodgers then added Yates as a setup arm. He posted a microscopic 1.17 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 85:28 K:BB over 61.2 innings while notching 33 saves for the Rangers in 2024. His fantasy value takes a hit with the move, but he still should notch a handful of saves and is next-in-line with Blake Treinen and Michael Kopech. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

CATCHER

Miguel Amaya/Carson Kelly, Cubs: Amaya has more offensive talent than Kelly and is having a huge spring. He struggled with the role after taking over from Yan Gomes, though the hope is last year was a learning experience. And Amaya is probably better defensively than Kelly, who brings a veteran presence behind the plate and signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract in December. Amaya - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Kelly - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Joey Bart/Henry Davis/Endy Rodriguez, Pirates: Bart resurrected his career last season in Pittsburgh after being claimed off waivers from the Giants as he blasted 13 homers and drove in 45 runs in 253 at-bats while expected to be the Pirates' primary catcher in 2025. He could DH when he doesn't catch, opening the door for Davis to start a few games a week. Waiting in the wings is Rodriguez, who's healthy after missing almost all of 2024 while recovering from elbow surgery. He'll probably open in the minors to log at bats and show he can handle the role defensively. Rodriguez represents a good stash candidate as he can be used all over the diamond and has the bat to play at various spots. Bart - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14; Davis - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Rodriguez - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash candidate)

Drake Baldwin/Chadwick Tromp, Braves: With Sean Murphy (rib) set to begin the season on the IL and miss the first 2-3 weeks, Baldwin remains the leading candidate as Atlanta's Opening Day catcher. A third-round pick in 2022, Baldwin enjoyed a solid 2023 season but took over last year. After getting promoted from Double-A Mississippi, Baldwin slashed .298/.407/.484 with 12 homers and almost as many walks (52) as strikeouts (54) at Triple-A. Baldwin followed that up with a .377/.452/.491 triple-slash and a 9:8 K:BB over 13 Arizona Fall League games and now will open with the Braves with Murphy sidelined. When Murphy returns, Tromp - who'll back up Baldwin - likely will be sent down and leave Baldwin to support Murphy. Baldwin - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Tromp - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

Luis Campusano/Elias Diaz/Martin Maldonado/Brett Sullivan, Padres: The offseason departure of Kyle Higashioka has opened a battle for the Padres' primary catcher role. None of the four listed have managed a strong spring offensively, but Diaz's reputation as a good defender could earn him the starting spot come Opening Day. Campusano, who had a great 2023 and a poor 2024, finished last year at Triple-A with one minor-league option remaining, so it's not certain he'll even break camp with the big club. Maldonado struggled offensively and defensively the past few seasons while Sullivan has hit well in the minors while been unable to carry that to the Majors during limited action. Campusano - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Diaz - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Maldonado/Sullivan - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

Adrian Del Castillo/Jose Herrera, Diamondbacks: Del Castillo and Herrera are competing with Rene Pinto to back up Gabriel Moreno behind the plate. Del Castillo is vastly better offensively, yet is significantly weaker defensively. If he makes the team, he could appear at DH. Herrera and Pinto are defense-first options. Del Castillo - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Herrera/Pinto - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

Hunter Goodman/Jacob Stallings, Rockies: Goodman and Stallings will be the Rockies' catching duo with prospect Drew Romo sent down to the minors. Goodman can play multiple positions and has displayed some power, but struggles to make consistent contact. Stallings enjoyed a resurgent season with Colorado in 2024 after being cut loose by Miami and is the most complete catcher on the roster. Romo is the best hitter, though needs to reduce his strikeout rate - which is what he will work on at Triple-A. Goodman - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7; Stallings - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Ivan Herrera/Pedro Pages, Cardinals: Herrera and Pages will share playing time at catcher. Willson Contreras is moving into a first base/DH role, clearing the way for the duo to handle catching duties. Herrera is the more intriguing offensive option having slashed .301/.377/.417 in 85 games over the last two seasons with the Cardinals. However, his defense - and particularly his throwing - have drawn scrutiny to the point Pages leapt over him on the depth chart down the stretch. If Herrera can handle the role defensively, he should get most of the playing time behind the plate. If not, Pages could once again surpass him. Herrera - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Pages - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

Sam Huff/Max Stassi, Giants: Huff or non-roster invitee Max Stassi could begin as the Giants' No. 2 catcher behind Patrick Bailey with Tom Murphy sidelined. Murphy received a second epidural shot this week to address a mid-back disc herniation and will be limited strictly to rehab work for the next two weeks. Stassi has a bit more offensive upside than Huff, though neither are a threat to unseat Murphy when he finally gets healthy. Huff/Stassi - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Agustin Ramirez, Marlins: Ramirez likely won't open with the Marlins, but is the one to target behind the plate for Miami. He'll probably return to Triple-A Jacksonville, where he slashed .270/.368/.461 in 39 games last season after being acquired from the Yankees in the Jazz Chisholm trade. A strong start to the campaign should have Ramirez up in the big leagues sooner rather than later. His poor defense could lead to getting a significant run at designated hitter while maintaining his catcher eligibility with Joe Mack the possible catcher of the future in Miami. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash candidate)

Jakson Reetz/Luis Torrens/Chris Williams, Mets: Francisco Alvarez was recently diagnosed with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand and will be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks after he underwent surgery this past Monday. Stepping in for Alvarez will be Torrens, whose offense leaves a lot to be desired but was better behind the plate defensively. Backing him up will either be Reetz or Chris Williams, the latter an intriguing option due to his power potential. Reetz - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3; Torrens - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Williams - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Dalton Rushing, Dodgers: Rushing, LA's top prospect, broke through across the board last season. In addition, he was used in the outfield to increase his versatility. Rushing is starting the season back in Oklahoma City where he slashed .273/.396/.511 with no home runs and 26 RBI over 169 Triple-A plate appearances and will be up at some point. He can also spell Will Smith behind the plate while also seeing time in the outfield and at DH. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (stash candidate)

Jose Trevino/Austin Wynns, Reds: Trevino was traded to the Reds in December and was slated to back up Tyler Stephenson. His usage will change substantially to start as Stephenson landed on the IL with a strained oblique Friday. With Stephenson is sidelined, Trevino - who saw his production offensively and performance defensively decline the past two years - is in line for additional playing time, though he left Friday's game with a hand injury. He should benefit from playing half his games at Great American Ballpark. Wynns will be the second catcher. Trevino- 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Wynns- 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

DESIGNATED HITTER

Luken Baker, Cardinals: Baker made it a point this offseason to increase his bat speed. So far, the work he did has been evident this spring as his bat speed has ticked up five MPH. Baker, who has bounced up and down between the manors and minors the past two seasons, should open as a starter versus left-handed pitching, being used both at DH and first base. If he can carry over the increased bat speed into the season, it's possible he works his way into some playing time against righties. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (upside potential)

Kris Bryant, Rockies: Bryant only saw action in 37 games during 2024 due to back and oblique issues, and he was awful when available with a .218/.323/.301 slash line and 31 percent strikeout rate. Despite those poor numbers and his seven-year, $182 million contract signed after 2021 looking like an albatross, Bryant still is projected as Colorado's primary DH. Engage at your own risk. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Randal Grichuk/Pavin Smith, Diamondbacks: Grichuk and Smith are slated to split the DH duties in Arizona, though each carry outfield eligibility. Grichuk posted a.319 average and .914 OPS over 184 plate appearances versus southpaws a season ago, which is expected to be usage this season. Smith will play against righties, against whom he hit .282 with a .920 OPS last year. If either struggles or if an outfielder goes down, both could see additional time in either scenario. Grichuk - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7 (has upside potential); Smith - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7 (will see more at-bats)

Andrew McCutchen, Pirates: Cutch is back for his 17th season after signing a one-year, $5 million deal in December. The 38-year-old collected a .739 OPS with 20 homers in 2024 as the Pirates' full-time DH. His bat is slowing a little, but as our outlook noted 15 home runs with a .330 on-base percentage and 110 runs plus RBI seems to be a fair baseline expectation. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11

FIRST BASE

Jake Bauers/Mark Canha/Rhys Hoskins, Brewers: Hoskins is back with the Brew Crew as he exercised his contract option to stay with Milwaukee. He didn't have a great 2024 with a .214/.303/.419 slash line and 28.9 percent strikeout rate, though he did blast 26 homers in 131 games. Hoskins is a year further removed from the knee surgery that cost him 2023, which might aid his numbers. He should start almost daily backed up by Bauers - who will also receive time at DH - and Canha after signing a minor league deal in February. Bauers - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Canha - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7; Hoskins - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Josh Bell/Nathaniel Lowe, Nationals: Bell, who played for the Nats during 2021-22, inked a one-year, $6 million deal to return at the end of 2024. The 32-year-old logged 145 games between the Marlins and Diamondbacks in 2024 while batting .249 with 19 home runs, 71 RBI and 62 runs. With Lowe set to hold down first base with the Nationals, the switch-hitting Bell will likely operate as the team's primary DH in 2025. Both players should be close to full-time starters. Bell - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14; Lowe - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Jonah Bride/Deyvison De Los Santos/Matt Mervis, Marlins: Bride entered spring training as the probable starter. He provided Miami with a solid bat after joining the big-league roster for good in late July by slashing .279/.365/.485 over 241 plate appearances with 11 homers in only 58 games. Bride's track record shows he likely won't be able to replicate those numbers over a full season, making it likely he starts mainly versus lefties. De Los Santos was optioned to Triple-A last week, though a strong start should result in a call up and consistent at-bats at first or DH. Mervis got a new lease on life with his trade to the Marlins. He struggled in his brief chances against ML pitching and has a .481 OPS through 127 plate appearances, but could open as Miami's starting first baseman. Bride - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7; De Los Santos - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid); Mervis - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Michael Busch/Justin Turner, Cubs: Busch took over last season primary first baseman for Chicago after coming over from Los Angeles while appearing in 152 games. He ended up recording 21 homers, 65 RBI and a .775 OPS in his first extended playing time. Busch should reprise that role this season while supported by Turner, who will receive most of his at-bats at first against southpaws while also possibly at DH. Busch - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14; Turner - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

Wilmer Flores/LaMonte Wade, Giants: Flores, coming back from a knee injury, is expected to fill the short side of a platoon at first with Wade starting versus righties. Flores struggled against lefties last years as he was limited to 71 games. If he falters again, SF could turn to David Villar and others. Wade got off a hot start before the bottom dropped out. Much of his value is in leagues that use OBA as his power fell off substantially. Flores - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Wade - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7;

Spencer Horwitz/Jared Triolo, Pirates: Horvitz, traded from Toronto to Cleveland and then Pittsburgh back in December, underwent surgery to repair the extensor tendon in his right thumb in early February. He was expected to miss 6-8 weeks, putting him on target to return around Opening Day. Horvitz enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Jays last season. If he's sidelined, Triolo is expected to open as the starter at first. The 27-year-old only slashed .216/.296/.315 with nine homers and eight steals over 125 games last season, but won the National League's Gold Glove winner as a utility player. Horvitz - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11; Triolo - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

Michael Toglia, Rockies: Toglia is on track to start the upcoming season as the Rockies' everyday first baseman. The batting average may be low due to his high number of strikeouts, yet he should hit at least 25 home runs while playing half his games at Coors Field. Nolan Jones and Kris Bryant could see some time at first to spell Toglia, who's the primary option at the position. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team-NL: $16

SECOND BASE

Luisangel Acuna/Brett Baty/Luis De Los Santos/Donovan Walton, Mets: Jeff McNeil will miss Opening Day due to a right oblique strain. While he should be back at some point in April, his absence opens the door for Baty, Acuña and others to prove themselves on a short-term basis. Acuña is a big prospect, though like Baty isn't without his problems. He came up last year in September, filling in for Francisco Lindor at shortstop. If Acuna can keep his K rate in check, he has a strong chance to begin as a starter. Baty, once the third baseman of the future, lost that moniker to Mark Vientos. He played some second at Triple-A Syracuse, but you can tell he still isn't comfortable at the position defensively. Walton and De Los Santos are attending spring training as non-roster invitees, so both have a big hill climb to earn a spot. Acuna - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Baty - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; De Los Santos/Walton - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

Jon Berti/Vidal Brujan/Gage Workman, Cubs: Nico Hoerner (forearm) won't travel with the Cubs to Japan for the team's two-game, season-opening series versus the Dodgers and will instead remain in Arizona to continue his rehab. He has a chance to be ready when Chicago opens the domestic part of their schedule Mar. 27. While Hoerner is sidelined, one of the three players mentioned could start. The first two are veteran utility players while Workman - a Rule 5 pick from the Tigers - is having a big spring and will head with the team to Japan where he could get some playing time. Berti/Brujan/Workman - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

Caleb Durbin/Oliver Dunn, Brewers: Durbin, part of the return from the Yankees for Devin Williams, has been a helium riser this spring. His ability to get on base and cause havoc when that happens offsets his low-hard hit and soft rate percentage. Durbin has a strong chance of breaking camp with the parent club, seeing time at second behind Brice Turang and third with Dunn. Speaking of Dunn, he's having another good spring and could open as the strong-side partner of Durbin at third. This situation is fluid and may not be decided until the end of the spring, though both are likely to break camp as starters. Durbin - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Dunn - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Tommy Edman, Dodgers: Edman gets a boost in value as he is opening the season as LA's starting second sacker. In leagues with 20-games played prior season position requirements, Edman only qualifies in the outfield as he logged 18 at shortstop. While Hyeseong Kim works on his hitting in the minors, Edman will start at the keystone and then is expected to eventually move out to center field, so he should be a consistent presence in the Dodgers' lineup throughout the campaign. Miguel Rojas, Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez all could see action at the position. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Thairo Estrada/Kyle Framer, Rockies: Estrada had a disappointing 2024 season with the Giants, during which he maintained a .590 OPS across 381 plate appearances. He was waived in late August, but found a new home with Colorado and is expected to be the team's primary second baseman. Estrada posted solid numbers in 2022-23 for SF and could return to form, especially playing half his games in Colorado. Farmer signed a one-year deal with the Rockies this offseason. He slashed .214/.293/.353 with five homers and 25 RBI last season for the Twins in a utility role. Most of his playing time came at second, where he will now back up Estrada - though he also saw played at shortstop and third. Estrada - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Dunn - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Nick Gonzales/Nick Yorke, Pirates: Gonzales is expected to operate as the Pirates' primary second baseman. His fantasy appeal will likely be limited due to a relative lack of speed and power. Some solid contributions in batting average and counting stats are possible, though a regression could be forthcoming due to an inflated BABIP. In a trade that was a welcome change of scenery for him, Boston sent Yorke to Pittsburgh at the deadline in exchange for righty Quinn Priester. Yorke has a clearer path to playing time with the Bucs as he can bring speed and power - both lacking by Gonzales - giving him a chance to be the future starter. And that could be this season. Gonzales - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6; Yorke - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up if he starts)

Nolan Gorman, Cardinals: Gorman worked with new hitting coach Brant Brown over the offseason on his plate discipline, but has struggled to put those tips into action so far in camp. Despite the lack of progress so far this spring, Gorman is expected to open with a regular role - likely bouncing between second base and DH - regardless of how he performs this spring. His standing would be strengthened if Nolan Arenado is dealt as Brendan Donovan would likely handle the hot corner and leave second open. If Thomas Saggese opens the year in the minors and earns a call up, that would adversely impact Gorman's fantasy value. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Jose Iglesias, Padres: The King of the Vibe and OMG movement in New York, Iglesias waited and a long time for a contract from the Mets that never came. He finally joined the Padres earlier this month for $3 million if in the majors with a million more available in incentives. Iglesias, who resurrected is career last season after slashing .337/.381/.448 in 85 games during the regular season, is likely to win a roster spot in San Diego and should receive a decent number of starts along the infield while allowing other regulars to play DH. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Otto Lopez/Connor Norby/Javier Sanoja, Marlins: Lopez looks to be the favorite to break camp as the starting second baseman. Lopez swiped 20 bags in 24 attempts over 117 regular-season games in 2024 while slashing .270/.313/.377. Norby brings sorely needed power to Miami, though that is offset by his high strikeout and low contact rates. The latter could cost him a major-league spot. But if he doesn't open as the starting third baseman or once he figures it out at Triple-A, he would be an immediate call up. Sanoja is getting playing time at every position in the field except first and catcher during spring training. His path to making the team is in a utility role, where he would bring a little speed and a small bit of power. Lopez - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7; Norby - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash candidate); Sanoja - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Gavin Lux/Matt McLain, Reds: Lux was traded from the Dodgers and will see action at several positions, though most of his time may come at the hot corner in a platoon with Jeimer Candelario. He lists experience at second and in left field, where he might fill in while Spencer Steer (shoulder) is sidelined. McLain missed all of last season after shoulder surgery and a stress reaction in his rib cage as he was close to returning. After Lux was acquired, McLain appeared likely to move to center field but should now cover the keystone. McLain has shown an intriguing power/speed combo when on the diamond, which has been one of his major difficulties. If he falters or is injured, Lux will handle the position. Lux - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; McLain - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Casey Schmitt/Brett Wisely, Giants: Wisely and Schmitt are battling Osleivis Basabe, Jake Lamb and Christian Koss for a utility role this spring. The Giants may break camp with two utility players with those two the favorites to earn a spot. If only one is selected, Schmitt has the edge as he has a slightly better bat. Schmitt/Wisely - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

THIRD BASE

Kody Clemens/Edmundo Sosa, Phillies: Clemens and Sosa each qualify at multiple positions. Barring injury, Clemens is limited to the corners and the occasional start at second, which reduces his upside and ability to see playing time. Sosa is receiving reps in left and center field this spring. If he can be passable in either, he could pick up at-bats at both spots. Clemens - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Sosa - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Paul DeJong/Trey Lipscomb/Amed Rosario/Jose Tena, Nationals: Dejong, exclusively a shortstop until he played 41 games at the hot corner last year, is the favorite to be the Nationals' Opening Day third baseman after signing a.one-year deal in February. He slugged 24 homers in 139 games last season split between the White Sox and Royals, albeit with a mediocre .227/.276/.427 slash line. Lipscomb, a 2022 third-round pick, has been impressive in the spring and minors in the past while unable to carry that success to the bigs. He and Tena - who was acquired last year - are battling to be the backup to Dejong with Brady House the future at the position. Rosario was signed to provide additional righty balance to a heavily left-handed starting infield, besides Dejong. He will get some time across the infield and outfield. Dejong - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Lipscomb/Tena - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Rosario - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Santiago Espinal, Reds: Espinal proved to be a valuable reserve last season by stepping in at multiple positions when the Reds suffered some injuries. He set career highs in homers (9) and stolen bases (11) while making appearances at five different positions and enters 2025 with eligibility at second and third. Cincinnati re-signed him during the offseason, presumably with the intent of having him fill a similar role. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $7

Matt Shaw, Cubs: Shaw was Chicago's first-round pick in 2023 and got a late start to spring training due to an oblique injury that's limited him to only five appearances, but he's healthy now and will travel with the team to Japan. The 23-year-old slashed .284/.379/.488 with 21 home runs and 31 steals between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa and stands a good chance to be the team's starter at the hot corner. If Smith can tap into his power a little more, he offers 30 homer potential. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Eric Wagaman, Marlins: Wagaman was non-tendered by the Angels in November, and the Marlins signed him the following month. He slashed 274/.339/.469 with 17 home runs last year in the minors and should break camp with Miami as a utility infielder. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

SHORTSTOP

Nick Allen, Braves: Allen was traded to Atlanta last November and is the likeliest choice for a bench spot on Atlanta's initial 26-man roster due to his defense at shortstop. His bat has been good enough in the minors, though he was not able to carry that over while with the Athletics. Allen is worth a spot in very deep NL-only leagues if he makes the team due to his stolen base upside. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

Jose Barrero/Jose Fermin, Cardinals: Barrero and Fermin may be battling for the final spot on the Cardinals' roster. Working in Barrero's favor is that the club lacks a true backup shortstop and are also left-handed heavy in the outfield. The righty hitting Barrero is a natural shortstop and can also play the outfield, making him a fit to fill a versatile bench role. Barrero - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Fermin - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

Xavier Edwards, Marlins: Edwards was traded twice before moving to the Marlins and is now entrenched as the team's starting third baseman. He slashed an impressive .328/.397/.423 with 31 steals over 303 plate appearances for Miami last season. If there is a "knock" on Edwards, it's his lack of power, but he more than makes up for it with his ability to make contact and steal bases. Jump on board. 12-team Mixed: $8, 15-team Mixed: $16; 12-team NL: $24

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Pirates: Kiner-Falefa came to the Pirates last season and is projected to begin the year as the Pirates' primary starter at shortstop. He struggled after arriving in Pittsburgh last season, but he'll receive the first chance to man the position. Nick Gonzales, Jared Triolo and Adam Frazier are all capable at the position defensively with Gonzales making appearances at shortstop this spring, so they all could step in if Kiner-Falefa - who played well for the Blue Jays last year - can't handle the role. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks: Geraldo Perdomo signed a four-year contract this offseason to bring up the question where Lawlar fits. Like Perdomo, Lawlar primarily plays shortstop, though both can work at second and third while maintaining everyday roles once the latter is deemed ready to return to the big leagues. Lawlar first must stay healthy and be productive, both of which have proven to be challenging with multiple injuries. He could make the team as a utility player, yet is more likely to open at Triple-A Reno. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash candidate)

OUTFIELD

Jordan Beck/Sean Bouchard/Sam Hilliard/Nolan Jones/Nick Martini/Zac Veen, Rockies: Despite struggling in his first stint in the majors last season, Beck was a projected regular between right field and DH entering spring training. His rough spring has opened the door for Martini - who would provide depth - to possibly grab a roster spot with Beck getting more seasoning in the minors. Bouchard came into last season on a roll, but plummeted quickly due to his underwhelming numbers. He found his stroke in the minors and has carried that into the spring, giving him a shot at a roster spot. Hilliard was expected to make the Opening Day lineup as the primary backup centerfielder, with a chance to also start at a corner position. His defense could still get him on the team, though his slow start coupled with the strong play of others makes that a bit unclear. Jones was all-world in 2023 and all-nothing in 2024. He has produced a better spring, though he has yet to homer that continues a trend from last season where he didn't go deep over his final 30 contests. Injuries have cut short each of the last two seasons for Veen. But as a former top-10 pick, he will be given every chance to prove he deserves a place. Veen is a plus-runner, though his injury history and below-average hit tool make him a risky bet. Beck - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7; Bouchard - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6; Hilliard - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Jomes - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Martini - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Martini - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Griffin Conine/Derek Hill/Dane Myers/Kyle Stowers, Marlins: Miami may have the weakest overall outfield, but someone must play and produce. That outfield took a hit in the short-term with Jesus Sanchez (oblique) starting off on the IL. His injury opens the door for all four outfielders to break camp with the team. Conine boasts the biggest power of the group, though struggles to make consistent contact. That could limit his future opportunities while likely allowing him to get on the team. Hill appears to be ahead of Myers in the battle as the Marlins' starting centerfielder. Neither has had a good camp, yet Hill is the better defender and displayed a bit more power and that could put him in front. Myers could start over Conine in right with Sanchez sidelined since he's the better defender. Stowers came into camp as the favorite for the job after being acquired from the Orioles last season, but he's only recorded three singles from 17 spring at-bats with nine strikeouts. This has allowed Conine to gain a small edge with about 10 days remaining. Both may make the team, affording Miami a longer window to evaluate each player. Conine - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Hill/Myers - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (due to Sanchez injury); Stowers - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (if he starts)

Michael Conforto/Andy Pages, Dodgers: Conforto revitalized his career in San Francisco after right shoulder surgery wiped out his entire 2022. He signed a one-year, $17 million deal with LA this offseason and is slated to open the year as the starting left fielder against righties. The lineup around Conforto should enable him to have a productive campaign, as long as he remains healthy. Pages could start the season as the Dodgers' starting center fielder despite a poor spring. The demotion of Hyeseong Kim to Triple-A could force Tommy Edman to move to second, which would leave Pages as the best remaining option to cover center. Another possibility would be allowing Miguel Rojas to take over as the Dodgers' primary second baseman while Edman remains in the outfield and Pages on the bench, Conforto - 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: $14; Pages - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7

Dylan Crews/James Wood/Jacob Young, Nationals: If you need RotoWire to tell you to pursue either of the first two players, fantasy isn't your game. Of the two, Wood is slightly further along in his development, warranting the higher bid. Young limped to the finish as the season wore down while logging his most career outings. The bat isn't elite, though he should steal 30 bases again with consistent playing time. These three should be the Nationals' starting outfielders with Darren Baker, Alex Call, Amed Rosario and Juan Yepez all possibly receiving at-bats. Crews - 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $18; Wood - 12-team Mixed: $8; 15-team Mixed: $16; 12-team NL: $24; Young - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs: Crow-Armstrong got off to a slow offensive start last season, resulting in a demotion to Triple-A Iowa. He found his stroke and carried it up to the Majors by slashing .287/.338/.470 over his final 202 MLB plate appearances. In addition to 10 homers, PCA chipped in 27 steals in 30 attempts. He is at risk of sitting against tough lefties, though the Cubs appear willing to allow him a chance to prove he can be successful. Speed and power make him an attractive option along with his elite defense in center. 12-team Mixed: $7; 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team-NL: $22

Bryan De La Cruz/Eli White, Braves: De La Cruz is expected to platoon in right field with Jarred Kelenic until Ronald Acuna (knee) is cleared to return, which could be as soon as early May. As the right-handed hitter of the duo, De La Cruz - who split 2024 between Miami and Pittsburgh - would be on the short side, though manager Brian Snitker could also choose to ride the hot hand. White appears to be on his way to winning a utility role over Luke Williams. He could initially see playing time with Jurickson Profar (wrist) not at 100 percent. If either De La Cruz or Kelenic struggle and White gets hot, he could get additional playing time. De La Cruz - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7; White - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

Jerar Encarnacion/Jung Hoo Lee/Luis Matos, Giants: Encarnacion showed power following his promotion last season, offset by a 34:5 K:BB from 119 plate appearances. His ability to make contact will determine his level of success and if he remains in the big leagues. As of now, he's slated to begin the year as the Giants' DH. After signing a six-year, $113 million contract with the Giants last offseason, Lee only lasted 37 games before requiring season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Prior to his injury, he slashed .262/.310/.331 with two steals, two homers and eight RBI across 158 at-bats. Lee hit leadoff last year, but could move to the three-hole. Matos is the frontrunner for the fourth outfielder role and is likely to platoon with Mike Yastrzemski while starting against lefties. He went deep 14 times in 2024 with a .779 OPS at Triple-A, but struggled with a .584 OPS over 45 ML games. With a solid spring, the hope is that the 23-year-old is starting to figure out big-league pitching. Encarnacion - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7; Lee - 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: $14; Matos - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6

Stuart Fairchild/Jake Fraley/TJ Friedl/Austin Hays, Reds: Will Benson dropped off a cliff in 2024 with a .187/.274/.376 line over 388 plate appearances. He's done well this spring, yet ended up the odd man out as he was demoted on Saturday. Benson was sent down despite questions about the health of Spencer Steer (shoulder) and whether manager Terry Francona has Gavin Lux stick mainly to infield duty, which looks to be the case. Fairchild is right-handed and out of options, strengthening his case for a short-side platoon role. Fraley, at the very least, will be in the lineup against righties as his career OPS versus lefties is .504. Friedl was significantly hurt during 2024 as he only logged 85 games with a .690 OPS, but is penciled in as the starting centerfielder. If healthy, he offers the best overall skill set next to Steer in the outfield. Hays is looking to resurrect his career after struggling last season and inking a one-year deal in January. Despite his overall struggles, he crushed left-handed pitching with a .941 OPS and has fared better against them throughout his career to give him at least a short-side platoon spot. Benson - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Fairchild - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6; Fraley - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7; Friedl - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Hays - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

Jason Heyward/Connor Joe/Gavin Sheets, Padres: Heyward turned back the clock in 2023, but reverted during 2024 only slashing .208/.289/.393 through 197 plate at-bats for LA before being released by the team in August. Heyward fared better after the Astros picked him up and then signed a one-year deal with the Padres in February. The 35-year-old will likely form a platoon in left with Joe, who also came aboard on a one-year deal. Both will try and replace Jurickson Profar, who signed with the Braves. Sheets joined San Diego on a minor-league deal after finishing last year with a .233/.303/.357 slash line through 139 games for the White Sox. He's enjoying a big power spring, albeit with a 9:1 K:BB ratio. He'll likely make the team and get work at DH, though don't overrate. Heyward- 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7; Joe - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $6; Sheets - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4

Max Kepler, Phillies: Kepler signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Phillies this offseason and is likely to slot in as a strong-side platoon player in the corner outfield. Injuries have cut short every season for him since 2018, which will partially impact the decision to make him a part-time player. Look for him to start versus righties with Edmundo Sosa or Weston Wilson going against lefties. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11

Manuel Margot/Garrett Mitchell, Brewers: Margot's chances at making the Opening Day lineup improved with Blake Perkins likely not ready for games until May as he recovers from fracturing his right shin during batting practice in late February. Despite a rough 2024 while seeing his defensive metrics slip, Margot was still solid against southpaws, which would be his role in Milwaukee. Mitchell sustained a hand fracture late in the spring and didn't make his season debut until July. Injuries have been an unfortunate theme of his career, though he came to spring training fully healthy. Mitchell is succeeding this spring and his counting stats are primed to pick up if he can consistently stay on the field, potentially making him at least a 15-15 candidate. Margot - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6; Mitchell - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11

Starling Marte/Jose Siri/Tyrone Taylor/Jesse Winker, Mets: The Mets explored dealing Marte this offseason and spring but his salary at over $19 million in the final of his four-year deal and injury history led nowhere. He participated in his first spring game last week and is reportedly on pace for Opening Day. Marte will play against lefties in right and see some work at DH. If he ets off to a strong start and remains healthy, he could see close to regular playing time. Siri brings elite defense and speed, but with a ridiculously high strikeout and low contact rates. If he could ever make semi-consistent contact, he would be a clear starter. Siri should start in center thanks to his defense. Taylor played all over the outfield in 2024, a role he'll likely reprise depending on injuries. Brandon Nimmo is dealing with plantar fasciitis and a sore knee, which may initially limit him to DH duties while Marte is managing a bad knee, two situations that could afford Taylor a shot based on his speed, power, and solid defense. Winker brought a little swagger to the Mets after being acquired at the deadline. Most of his regular season production came in Washington, though he raised his game in the postseason. Winker should get significant playing time against righties in the outfield and at DH. Marte - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9; Siri - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7; Taylor - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6; Winker - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11

Jake McCarthy/Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks: McCarthy and Alek Thomas are involved in a competition for the starting centerfield job. McCarthy entered spring training ahead on the depth chart after a strong 2024 at the plate while Thomas was dogged by injury and limited to 60 games between two levels. McCarthy is limited by one of the lowest average exit velocities and hard-hit rates in the league, but provides speed while Thomas is the better defender whose hitting must come around. Both will likely make the club, with McCarthy the probable initial starter. McCarthy - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7; Thomas - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $5

Tommy Pham/Jack Suwinski, Pirates: Pham is on his ninth team over the last four seasons after earning a one-year contract with the Pirates in February. He's projected to open as Pittsburgh's left fielder and leadoff hitter against lefties. Pham's stats dropped off last season, yet he still provides a little bit or speed and power. Suwinski is slated to make the Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder. Consistent contact continues to elude Suwinski, but his power likely gives him the edge on Billy Cook for the final roster spot. Pham - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9; Suwinski - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $5

Victor Scott/Michael Siani, Cardinals: The Cardinals are "torn" on whether to start Scott or Siani in center. Lars Nootbaar is entrenched in left and will be the backup in center to whomever wins the job. Scott opened 2024 in St. Louis and then bounced up-and-down between the minors, and he's had the better spring of the two while Siani boasts an elite glove - which could be the difference maker. Siani also brings speed, though his weak bat means minimal fantasy value. The Cardinals aren't expected to carry both Scott and Siani to start, so the loser of this battle appears destined for Triple-A. Scott - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9 (if he earns the job); Siani - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7 (speed only)