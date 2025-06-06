Advanced stats to help you choose the right players

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Betting Picks for June 6: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Previous article 2-0 ( +1.88 units) (Twins pick voided with Balley Ober scratched)

Season 59-62-1 (-4.57 units)

Key MLB Betting Trends and Matchups Analysis

Before locking in your MLB bets Friday, be sure to check out these key betting trends.

Overall View of the slate - This might be one of the ugliest slates I have seen in recent memory with a lot of bad pitching going. You can see this reflected in the totals with an average of 8.9. There is only 1 moneyline over -190.

Road Favorites - Mets -292 at Rockies, Royals -148 at White Sox

Home Favorites (Largest) - Yankees -190 vs Red Sox, Tigers -175 vs Cubs

Totals - Athletics/Orioles 11.0, Mets/Rockies 10.5, Dbacks/Reds 9.5, Angels/Mariners 9.5

Tigers/Cubs 7.0, Braves/Giants 7.5

MLB Line Movement (One of the biggest number of line moves I have seen this year)

Yankees -32, Cubs -27, Astros -28, White Sox -28, Cardinals -20, Rockies -35

Bullpen Rankings (updated 5/30/25)

Top 10 (Twins, Mets, Astros, Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Padres, Phillies, Giants). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 10 (Angels, Dbacks, Braves, Rockies, Athletics, Orioles, Marlins, White Sox, Reds, Rays, Nationals). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet these teams, only focus on first 5 inning lines.

Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants Betting Insights

On a Friday night slate with a LOT of bad pitching, we get the best matchup in a pitchers' park and it features two teams struggling on offense. I rode the UNDER in Padres/Giants yesterday and it looked at risk early on, but the runs stopped and it went how I thought it would.

We should get a similar type of game with Spencer Schwellenbach against Hayden Birdsong. SS has a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP, while Birdsong has a 2.48 ERA and 1.29 WHIP.

In the last 10 games the Braves have averaged 3.7 runs per game and the Giants just 2.2 runs per game.

Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Atlanta's last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of San Francisco's last 13 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of San Francisco's last 6 games against Atlanta.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of San Francisco's last 9 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of San Francisco's last 12 games when playing at home against Atlanta.

MLB Best Bets: Braves/Giants UNDER 7.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -110)

Chicago Cubs vs Detroit Tigers Best Bets and Predictions

Much like the Braves/Giants matchup, I will lean on the UNDER in Cubs/Tigers with Tarik Skubal carrying much of the load. But Ben Brown on the other side can also keep this one relatively low.

Skubal has a dominant UNDER profile at home with a 8-1-1 record in his last 10 starts with an average of 1.8 runs per game scored by the Tigers opponents. I have this game projected at Tigers 4-2.

Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Chicago Cubs' last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Detroit's last 15 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Detroit's last 7 games at home.

MLB Best Bets: Cubs/Tigers UNDER 7 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -112)

Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates Best Bets and Predictions

This looks to be a totals slate for me today and I have had more success with them. This is one of the worst pitching matchups on the slate with Joe Ross against Bailey Falter. I was taking UNDER on the Pirates for a while, but they have started to play better baseball. Falter has pitched pretty well lately with a 1.80 ERA in his last 7 starts. This one looks to be a team total OVER play on the Pirates.

MLB Best Bets: Pirates OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +120)

MLB Picks Today Recap