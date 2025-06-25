Jordan Walker Injury: Goes on IL with appendicitis

The Cardinals placed Walker on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to appendicitis.

Walker will be eligible to return from the IL on July 4, but since he'll likely require an appendectomy that could result in him losing some strength, it wouldn't be surprising if the Cardinals hold him out through the All-Star break to afford him more time to get reconditioned. Since rejoining the Cardinals on June 14 after a prior stint on the IL due to a wrist injury, Walker has largely served as a short-side platoon player in the outfield. The Cardinals recalled infielder Jose Fermin from Triple-A Memphis to replace Walker on the 26-man active roster.