– Connor Norby fractured his left hamate bone and will be sidelined until at least late August. It's been a strict platoon at third base for the Marlins since Norby was hurt, with the left-handed-hitting Graham Pauley starting there in all four games

Nacho Alvarez has started at third base and batted seventh in each of the team's six contests since Austin Riley (abdomen) went down. While Alvarez has been impressive defensively at the hot corner, he's shown next to nothing in terms of offensive output. Riley is expected back from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Marcell Ozuna started at designated hitter Sunday, but that was his only start over the last five games. The 34-year-old has collected just a .562 OPS since June 1, and manager Brian Snitker has indicated that it will be Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin splitting reps between catcher and DH most days moving forward. Ozuna, of course, is a trade candidate and seems likelier now than ever to be dealt.

To track all the latest changes around the league, visit our MLB batting order changes and MLB playing time changes pages. For today's lineups, head to our MLB Daily Lineups page.

Atlanta Braves

Miami Marlins

– Connor Norby fractured his left hamate bone and will be sidelined until at least late August. It's been a strict platoon at third base for the Marlins since Norby was hurt, with the left-handed-hitting Graham Pauley starting there in all four games versus righties and the right-handed-swinging Javier Sanoja holding down the spot in two contests against lefties. Pauley has batted eighth three times and ninth once, and the 24-year-old has struggled to find his offensive footing so far at the big-league level.

– The Marlins continue to bounce Agustin Ramirez back and forth between catcher and DH, as he has made nine starts at catcher and eight starts at DH so far in July. While it's questionable as to whether Ramirez is a catcher over the long haul, fantasy managers are happy with the current setup since it allows Ramirez to be in the lineup every day. The 23-year-old has started every game since June 24 and has had only two days off since May 18. Ramirez has not batted lower than cleanup during that span.

New York Mets

– After a successful month-long stint at Triple-A Syracuse, Francisco Alvarez rejoined the Mets' lineup in the No. 8 spot Monday and reached base three times. Alvarez has regressed both from an offensive and defensive standpoint this season, while Luis Torrens has ranked well in defensive metrics. However, Alvarez is likely to get another opportunity to be the team's primary catcher for the remainder of the season, and his hard-hit rate (50.6 percent) and average exit velocity (92.9 mph) suggest better days could be ahead.

– Among Jeff McNeil's last 18 starts, nine have come in center field, six have come at second base and one apiece have come in left field, right field and DH. McNeil is a 33-year-old who had started all of two games in center field in his career prior to this season, but he has handled the position capably. Tyrone Taylor is still playing quite a bit even with McNeil seeing more action in center, having started 13 of 22 contests over the aforementioned stretch.

Philadelphia Phillies

– In each of their three games since Alec Bohm landed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left rib, the Phillies have gone with Otto Kemp at third base. Edmundo Sosa and Weston Wilson could also get some reps at the hot corner while Bohm is shelved, but Kemp is getting the first crack at it and has responded with a home run and a double among three hits in the last three contests. The 26-year-old has a 29:6 K:BB in his first 110 big-league plate appearances, but the quality of contact (45.7 percent hard-hit rate, 11.4 percent barrel rate) has been good.

– Max Kepler has hit higher in the batting order than fellow left-handed swinger Brandon Marsh virtually all season. That changed recently, however, with Marsh hitting sixth twice and fifth once and Kepler batting eighth twice and seventh once the last three times the Phillies have faced a righty. Both players are having down seasons offensively on the whole, but Kepler has a lowly .616 OPS since May 1, while Marsh's OPS over that time is a solid .743.

Washington Nationals

– Josh Bell is swinging a hot bat in July (.360/.448/.520) and as a result has hit either third or fourth in each of his last nine starts. However, the veteran switch hitter batted sixth the last time the Nationals faced a traditional left-handed starter and was out of the lineup each of the last four times before that against a southpaw. Bell hasn't traditionally had drastic splits, but he's hitting an ugly .117/.221/.217 against lefties in 2025.

– With Keibert Ruiz having landed back on the 7-day concussion injured list, Riley Adams has started nine of the last 11 games at catcher for the Nationals. Adams has popped a couple home runs over that stretch and boasts a 49.2 percent hard-hit rate on the season. However, he also has an obscene 42.3 percent strikeout rate, which is the highest in baseball among players that have accrued at least 100 plate appearances.

Chicago Cubs

– Every one of