Jose Ferrer News: Nabs 15th hold

Ferrer tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief Friday to record his 15th hold of the season in a win over the Angels.

The southpaw has had a shaky June overall, posting a 5.11 ERA in 12.1 innings, but Ferrer has already set a new career high in holds after coming into 2025 with only 11 over 70 big-league appearances. He seems locked in as one of closer Kyle Finnegan's primary set-up men, but his sinker-heavy approach likely won't get him much ninth-inning work in the event Finnegan is traded -- Ferrer has a 59.8 percent groundball rate but only a 19.0 percent strikeout rate on the season.