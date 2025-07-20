If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

STARTING PITCHER

Nestor Cortes, Brewers: Cortes, diagnosed with a left elbow flexor strain and placed on the injured list on Apr. 6, may have made his final rehab appearance Friday where he allowed one run on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out three in 5.1 innings and 80 pitches at Triple-A Nashville. Milwaukee carries five solid starters so finding a place for Cortes won't be easy, but he should regain a spot as he looks ready to return. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same injury bid based on his starting)

Dane Dunning/Joey Wentz, Braves: Dunning was traded from the Rangers Thursday. Despite having worked as a starter in the past, he's initially expected to come out of the bullpen for Atlanta. However, that could change. Wentz, claimed off waivers from the Twins on Jul. 11, has been operating in relief since arriving. He delivered an excellent outing with three no-hit innings while striking out six and issuing one walk, and will now be used as the fifth starter. Wentz went another four scoreless frames on Saturday and will need to continuing doing well to keep his place with Dunning, Nathan Wiles and Hurston Waldrep waiting. Both - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Brad Lord, Nationals: Lord is filling the fifth spot in the Nationals' rotation, where he made six trips through from April to early May before being bumped to the bullpen. He logged a 1-4 record with a 4.44 ERA and 21:9 K:BB across 26.1 innings as a starter and has since produced a 2.70 through 36.2 relief frames and will be limited to 45-50 pitches during his first start this week as he's set to replace Trevor Williams. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Brandon Sproat