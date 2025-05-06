Fantasy Baseball
Jose Miranda

Jose Miranda Injury: Begins baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Miranda (left hand) took batting practice Tuesday and also did fielding drills at third base, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He could return from the 7-day inured list later this week. Miranda was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on April 13 after a poor start to the season. Before he could play a game for St. Paul, he suffered a strained left hand while shopping on his day off.

Jose Miranda
Minnesota Twins

