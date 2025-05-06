Jose Miranda Injury: Begins baseball activities
Miranda (left hand) took batting practice Tuesday and also did fielding drills at third base, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
He could return from the 7-day inured list later this week. Miranda was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on April 13 after a poor start to the season. Before he could play a game for St. Paul, he suffered a strained left hand while shopping on his day off.
