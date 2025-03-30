Jose Quijada News: Clears waivers
The Angels outrighted Quijada to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday after he cleared waivers.
Quijada was cast off the Angels' 40-man roster last week, when Los Angeles needed to free up a spot for right-handed reliever Ryan Johnson. After attracting no interest on the waiver wire, Quijada will remain in the Angels organization and serve as bullpen depth in the upper levels of the minors.
