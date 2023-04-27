MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Eduardo Rodriguez , Tigers: Rodriguez wasn't particularly sharp during his first two starts of the season, but he's posted quality starts in his last three outings with a 0.43 ERA and 0.62 WHIP in 21 innings during that time. The 30-year-old picked up just one win over that stretch, and he doesn't have much win upside while pitching for Detroit. However, he's turned things around after struggling during his first season with the team in 2022, and has the potential to provide value for the rest of the season if he can remain somewhat effective. FAAB: $8

With nearly a month of the season in the books, several under-the-radar starting pitchers exceeded expectations this week, while it was harder to find viable position players on the waiver wire. There are still several players to consider for fantasy managers needing assistance, but there are more short-term players than usual following a somewhat quiet week. As always, subscribers can feel free to use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

With nearly a month of the season in the books, several under-the-radar starting pitchers exceeded expectations this week, while it was harder to find viable position players on the waiver wire. There are still several players to consider for fantasy managers needing assistance, but there are more short-term players than usual following a somewhat quiet week. As always, subscribers can feel free to use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

Starting Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers: Rodriguez wasn't particularly sharp during his first two starts of the season, but he's posted quality starts in his last three outings with a 0.43 ERA and 0.62 WHIP in 21 innings during that time. The 30-year-old picked up just one win over that stretch, and he doesn't have much win upside while pitching for Detroit. However, he's turned things around after struggling during his first season with the team in 2022, and has the potential to provide value for the rest of the season if he can remain somewhat effective. FAAB: $8

Yusei Kikuchi, Blue Jays: Kikuchi hasn't had much fantasy value over the last few seasons, but he's been a solid contributor over the first month of the 2023 campaign. He's earned wins in four of his first five appearances this season while logging quality starts in two of his last three outings. Although he fell just short of the quality start Wednesday against the White Sox, the southpaw held the team to 5.2 scoreless innings. Kikuchi's 4.81 FIP suggests he's been somewhat lucky early this year, but he has decent strikeout numbers and is worth considering while his ratios are solid. FAAB: $6

Logan Allen, Guardians: Allen posted a 6.49 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 14 starts at Triple-A Columbus last year, but was effective in the minors early in 2023 and made his Major League debut Sunday against the Marlins. The 24-year-old picked up the win, allowing just one run while striking out eight in six innings. While his long-term status in the majors is unclear for now, he'll likely make at least one more start while the Guardians' other starters are banged up. However, it's certainly possible Allen makes regular starts in the big leagues at some point this year. FAAB: $5

Drew Smyly, Cubs: Smyly carried a perfect game through seven innings during Friday's win over the Dodgers, but it ended when he tangled with catcher Yan Gomes while fielding a swinging bunt with no outs in the eighth frame. Although he couldn't make history, the start was part of a solid stretch he's had recently, as he's lasted at least five innings in his last four starts while allowing no more than two runs in any of those appearances. The southpaw posted a 3.47 ERA over 22 starts during his first year with the Cubs last year, and he's had solid ratios over the last several weeks. FAAB: $5

Tyler Wells, Orioles: Wells served as a full-time starter for the first time last season and has performed well early in 2023. He has just one quality start over his first five appearances (four starts), but he's posted a 2.79 ERA and 0.72 WHIP in 29 innings. While his season debut was a five-inning relief appearance, he's reclaimed a starting role since then. The right-hander's 21.9 percent strikeout rate doesn't jump off the page, but he's been effective at limiting runs to begin the season. FAAB: $4

Vince Velasquez, Pirates: Velasquez has moved between several teams over the last several years while posting lackluster results, but he's had a stretch of solid outings recently. The right-hander has put together three consecutive quality starts in which he's posted a 1.42 ERA, 23:7 K:BB and 0.89 WHIP with three wins. It wouldn't be surprising to see Velasquez regress to the mean at some point, especially since his last three starts have come against subpar offenses. However, he lines up to face the Nationals this weekend and is worth considering amid his hot streak. FAAB: $3

Tanner Bibee, Guardians: Bibee progressed quickly through the minor-league system in recent years and made his Major League debut Wednesday against Colorado. The 24-year-old picked up the win, allowing one run while striking out eight in 5.2 innings. While his big-league role is unclear when the Guardians' rotation is fully healthy, manager Terry Francona said after Wednesday's matchup that Bibee will remain with the team during its current road trip. Especially in deeper leagues, fantasy managers could consider adding Bibee in case he can maintain some success in the majors. FAAB: $3

Relief Pitcher

Carlos Estevez, Angels: The Angels have used several pitchers in save situations early this season, and Estevez has gotten the call in recent days. The right-hander has converted saves in his last two appearances, and he now has a 1.54 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 11.2 innings while converting all four of his save chances this year. Jose Quijada has also been in the mix for ninth-inning work, but he gave up five runs in two-thirds of an inning to blow a save during his last outing. Estevez seems to be the hot hand for now, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Angels maintain a committee-based approach this year. FAAB: $6

Bryan Abreu, Astros: Ryan Pressly entered the 2023 campaign having picked up 59 saves over the last two seasons, but he's shown some signs of inconsistency early this year. While he's converted saves in two of his past three outings, Abreu has also been in the mix for ninth-inning duties, earning saves in his past two appearances. Over 12 outings this year, Abreu has posted a 0.73 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 12.1 innings. Even though his recent save opportunities came when Pressly was unavailable, Abreu could factor into the closing picture moving forward. FAAB: $4

Catcher

Jonah Heim, Rangers: Heim's playing time has increased since the first week of the regular season, and he's had little trouble reaching base over the first month of 2023. He's recorded hits in seven of his last nine games and is now slashing .290/.384/.548 with four home runs, 17 RBI and 12 runs over 19 games this year. The 27-year-old has received more fantasy attention in recent weeks, and he'll continue to have plenty of opportunities to maintain at-bats after Mitch Garver's return timetable was extended. FAAB: $4

Danny Jansen, Blue Jays: Jansen has operated in more of a timeshare with Alejandro Kirk and Daulton Varsho in the mix for the Blue Jays, but the 28-year-old has recorded hits in four of his last five games, going 6-for-16 with three home runs, a double, eight RBI and four runs during that time. Jansen is hitting just .188 on the season and shouldn't be considered a reliable long-term option at this point, but he's at least worth considering for fantasy managers in deeper leagues who need help behind the dish. FAAB: $1

First Base

Connor Joe, Pirates: Joe has been streaky early in 2023, but he recently had a stretch in which he put up five multi-hit performances over nine games. He's gone hitless in four matchups since then, but is still slashing .308/.400/.554 with two homers, 13 runs, eight RBI and a stolen base over 20 games this season. Joe has carved out consistent playing time for Pittsburgh over the last few weeks and has shown some promise early in his first year with his new team. FAAB: $4

Trey Mancini, Cubs: Prospect Matt Mervis was in last week's column since he's presumably the first baseman of the future in Chicago, but Mancini has made his case to stick around over the past week. The 31-year-old has had three multi-hit outings over the past six games, going 8-for-19 with two home runs, a double, five runs and five RBI. Mancini's long-term value depends on when Mervis gets the call to the majors, but the veteran has had consistent playing time recently and has been a fairly reliable contributor. FAAB: $3

Pavin Smith, Diamondbacks: Smith hit just .220 last season but has been more effective early in 2023 while playing in the strong side of a platoon. The 27-year-old is slashing .353/.463/.618 with two home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs to begin the year, and he's been hitting in the heart of the order for the division-leading Diamondbacks. It wouldn't be surprising to see Smith's results decline at some point, but he at least has short-term value while swinging a hot bat. FAAB: $1

Second Base

Brandon Drury, Angels: Drury was on a tear against the Athletics early this week, going 7-for-13 with three homers, a triple, a double, nine RBI and six runs over the last three matchups. The 30-year-old was hitting just .179 before his recent hot streak, but he hit .263 with 28 homers, 87 runs and 87 RBI last year, so he's proven capable of providing solid fantasy production. Drury's cold spell early this year makes his season-long value somewhat murky, but he's at least worth considering in case he can maintain some success as the season progresses. FAAB: $4

Third Base

Josh Jung, Rangers: Jung is already rostered in a decent number of fantasy leagues, but he warrants consideration in leagues where he's still available, especially in a week that hasn't had many under-the-radar position players offering value. The 25-year-old has recorded hits in 12 of his last 14 games, slashing .315/.373/.537 with three home runs, three doubles, 11 RBI, 10 runs and a steal. He exited Wednesday's game against the Reds with a left hand contusion, but doesn't appear to be dealing with structural damage, so he should be considered day-to-day for now. Jung hit .204 over 26 games in his first taste of Major League action last year, but he's been much more productive early in 2023. FAAB: $9

Shortstop

Geraldo Perdomo, Diamondbacks: Perdomo has continued to start exclusively against right-handed pitchers, but he's been in the lineup for six of the last eight games and has had four multi-hit performances during that stretch. He's now slashing .365/.450/.577 with a homer, a triple, six doubles, 12 RBI, 11 runs and a steal to begin the year. The 23-year-old doesn't offer much power, but he's had solid ratios while producing ample runs despite hitting near the bottom of the order and is at least a short-term consideration for those in slightly deeper leagues. FAAB: $3

Chris Taylor, Dodgers: Taylor has lost out on consistent playing time recently since he's hitting just .173, but he had a solid performance against the Pirates on Tuesday in which he went 3-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and two runs. Despite his low batting average, the 32-year-old has homered five times over 18 games in 2023. Taylor isn't yet a consideration outside of deeper leagues, but he has the potential to be a decent source of counting stats if he reaches base slightly more. FAAB: $1

Outfield

Jack Suwinski, Pirates: Suwinski has recorded multi-hits in seven of his last 10 games, posting a 1.541 OPS with four homers, four doubles, eight RBI, seven runs and three stolen bases. The 24-year-old had a part-time role early in the year while operating in the strong side of a platoon, but he's been in the lineup for the Pirates' last nine matchups. Suwinski hit just .202 last year but has the potential to be a well-rounded fantasy asset if his recent power surge leads to long-term results. FAAB: $6

Mike Yastrzemski, Giants: Yastrzemski's ratios have declined over the last few years, but he's slashing .291/.315/.535 with five homers, 15 runs and 13 RBI in 2023, including three home runs over his last seven games. Despite his decreased on-base abilities in recent seasons, Yastrzemski averaged 21 homers over the past two years, so he has the potential to at least be a season-long contributor for power, runs and RBI. If the 32-year-old can continue to reach base consistently, he could come closer to providing the fantasy value he had earlier in his Major League career. FAAB: $5

Jarren Duran, Red Sox: Duran was called up by the Red Sox in mid-April and has performed well with regular playing time since then. Over 10 Major League games this year, he's hit .400 with a homer, five doubles, 10 RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases. While Boston got strong results from Adam Duvall early in the season, the veteran is slated to miss significant time with a wrist injury, so Duran should have an opportunity to maintain playing time. Duran hasn't delivered consistently in the majors since his days as a prospect, but he's shown signs of promise in 2023. FAAB: $4

Brent Rooker, Athletics: Rooker hasn't been a viable fantasy option over a limited sample in recent years, but he's been a bright spot in the Athletics' lackluster lineup early in 2023. The 28-year-old is slashing .315/.433/.685 with six home runs, 15 RBI and nine runs this year and has carved out consistent playing time in the top half of the order. His at-bats may decline if his production goes downhill moving forward, but he's at least worth considering while swinging a hot bat. FAAB: $4