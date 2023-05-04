MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks: Pfaadt finally made his big-league debut Wednesday in an outing against the Rangers that didn't go as expected. He struggled against the long ball, giving up seven runs on four homers in 4.2 innings. Although the 24-year-old faltered in his first appearance with the Diamondbacks, he has plenty of swing-and-miss potential, as he posted a 104:20 K:BB in 87 innings over 15 starts at the Triple-A level. Pfaadt should have an opportunity to remain in the big-league rotation and has plenty of upside in leagues where he's still available. FAAB: $18

Bryce Miller, Mariners: Miller is another high-profile prospect who debuted in the majors Wednesday, but he was much more successful against a lackluster Athletics club. Although he was forced to settle for a no-decision, the right-hander allowed just one run while striking out 10 in six innings. The 24-year-old should have an opportunity to get an extended look in the Mariners' rotation since Robbie Ray is out for the season, while Easton McGee is on the injured list with a forearm strain. Miller had some lackluster performances at Double-A Arkansas early this season, but still has the potential to be a solid fantasy contributor in the big leagues. FAAB: $13

Josiah Gray, Nationals: Gray gave up five runs during his season debut against Atlanta on April 1, but he's been a much more reliable pitcher since then. Over his last five outings, he's posted a 1.57 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 28.2 innings, and he's had three quality starts across that span. The right-hander has settled for a 2-3 record over those five starts, and will have limited opportunities for wins given Washington's lackluster offense this year. However, the 25-year-old's ratios have been solid, and he warrants consideration while he's on his hot streak. FAAB: $6

Bailey Ober, Twins: Ober has made two major-league starts early this year while Kenta Maeda has been hurt and has performed well, allowing two runs while striking out 10 in 11.1 innings. The right-hander has fallen one out short of quality starts in each outing, but he's still been a reliable starter for the Twins, albeit against weaker opponents in the Nationals and Royals. Ober will face a slightly tougher test in Cleveland on Friday, but it still wouldn't be surprising to see him make at least a few more big-league starts since Maeda and Tyler Mahle are both on the injured list. FAAB: $5

Relief Pitcher

Carlos Estevez, Angels: Estevez was competing with Jose Quijada for save chances early in the season, but the latter will require Tommy John surgery, further solidifying Estevez's grip on the closer's role. Estevez has been stellar in his first season with the Angels, posting a 1.15 ERA and 0.96 WHIP while converting all seven of his save chances over 15 appearances. In leagues where he's still available, the 30-year-old certainly deserves to be picked up. FAAB: $14

Will Smith, Rangers: The Rangers leaned on Jose Leclerc in the ninth inning early this season, but Smith was recently named the team's closer since Leclerc's velocity has been down. Smith has been effective in 2023, converting all four of his save chances while posting a 1.69 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 10.2 innings over 11 appearances. The 33-year-old has experience in the ninth inning, as he topped 30 saves in 2019 and 2021. While it's unclear whether he'll see quite that many opportunities, he should still be a valuable fantasy reliever. FAAB: $12

Michael King, Yankees: King's 2022 campaign was cut short due to a fractured pitching elbow, and the Yankees have been cautious with his workload over the first month of 2023. However, the Yankees have indicated that they'll soon use the right-hander more frequently, which comes at an appealing time for fantasy managers since he's picked up saves in his last two outings. King has been reliable for the Yankees this year with a 1.56 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 17.1 innings, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him earn more save opportunities since Clay Holmes has struggled in the ninth inning this year. FAAB: $11

Jason Adam, Rays: Pete Fairbanks recently landed on the injured list with forearm inflammation, and Adam earned his first save of the season during Tuesday's win over the Pirates. The right-hander has performed well while operating mainly as a setup man this year, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 11.1 innings over 12 appearances. It's unclear how long Fairbanks will be sidelined, but Adam will likely serve as the primary closer in his absence. Manager Kevin Cash also likes using a committee-based approach in the ninth inning, so if Adam performs well in the near future, it wouldn't be surprising to see him with some more save opportunities as the season progresses. FAAB: $6

Yennier Cano, Orioles: Cano has served mainly as a setup man for the Orioles this year and has been electric when on the mound, as he's given up just one hit in 12 scoreless innings over 10 appearances. The right-hander has picked up saves in two of his last five outings, but he's still been the No. 2 option behind Felix Bautista. Cano is still available in plenty of leagues, and even if he's limited to sporadic save opportunities, he can still provide value through his strong ratios. FAAB: $4

Catcher

Connor Wong, Red Sox: Wong has been in a timeshare behind the dish but has been effective at the plate in recent matchups. Over his last seven games, he's slashed .480/.519/.920 with three home runs, two doubles, seven runs, six RBI and a steal. He was hitting .167 before his recent hot streak, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him regress at some point. However, the 26-year-old is at least a decent streaming option for now. FAAB: $2

First Base

Matt Mervis, Cubs: The Cubs have exceeded expectations early in 2023 but have experienced a skid during their recent road trip to the East Coast, and that losing streak has contributed to them deciding to call up one of their top prospects in Mervis on Friday. The 25-year-old has dominated in the minors between 2022 and 2023, posting a .981 OPS with 42 homers, 146 RBI and 119 runs over 161 games. While Chicago has gotten flashes of production out of Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini this year, Mervis should have every opportunity to carve out a role as the team's primary first baseman, and he has appealing upside as he prepares to begin his big-league career. FAAB: $18

LaMonte Wade, Giants: Wade is in the midst of an eight-game on-base streak in which he's slashed .333/.471/.889 with four home runs, a triple, a double, six runs and five RBI. After operating in the strong side of a platoon earlier this year, he's been an everyday player over the past week. The 29-year-old hit just .207 with eight homers last year, so his recent hot streak may be unsustainable, but he's at least a decent short-term option, especially for those in deeper leagues. FAAB: $3

Second Base

Miguel Vargas, Dodgers: Vargas has had consistent playing time in the bottom half of the Dodgers' lineup in recent weeks, and he's been reliable at producing runs. Over his last 11 games, he's hit .282 with two home runs, five doubles, 12 RBI, eight runs and two steals, including four extra-base hits over the last two matchups. The 23-year-old has been streaky early this year, but is hitting his stride and has proven to have a strong hit tool in the minors. FAAB: $7

Christian Arroyo, Red Sox: Arroyo has been a part-time player for the Red Sox but has swung the bat well in recent matchups, going 6-for-11 with a home run, a double, five RBI and four runs over his last four games. His advanced metrics have been underwhelming early this season, but it's possible his recent surge in production earns him a few more games in the lineup, and he's worth a speculative add for fantasy managers in deep leagues. FAAB: $1

Third Base

Nick Senzel, Reds: Senzel missed the start of the regular season due to a toe injury, but he's been one of Cincinnati's top hitters in recent matchups. He's recorded hits in seven of the last eight games, posting a 1.315 OPS with three homers, a double, nine runs, nine RBI and a stolen base. The 27-year-old's health has been one of his biggest concerns early in his career, but if he can remain healthy as the season progresses, he has the potential to be a well-rounded fantasy contributor. FAAB: $5

Isaac Paredes, Rays: Paredes has had multi-hit performances in five of his last seven games, and he's slashed .379/.438/.621 with a home run, four doubles, eight RBI and seven runs during that stretch. Most of those outings came during the Rays' four-game series against the White Sox in which Tampa Bay put up 36 runs at Guaranteed Rate Field, but it's been an encouraging run for the 24-year-old regardless of the opponent. He hit just .205 during his first year with the Rays last season, so it seems unlikely that his on-base skills will continue, but he also homered 20 times over 111 games in 2022, so he could still be a solid power source. FAAB: $3

Shortstop

CJ Abrams, Nationals: Abrams has been an everyday player for the Nationals this season and has been a reliable contributor at the plate over the last few weeks. He's logged hits in nine of his last 12 games, hitting .300 with two home runs, two doubles, 10 RBI and six runs. Abrams' spot near the bottom of the Nationals' lineup limits his potential for some counting stats, but he's worth considering for fantasy managers in deeper leagues. FAAB: $4

Ezequiel Duran, Rangers: Duran struggled to find playing time for the Rangers early in the regular season, but he's now been in the lineup for 13 of the team's last 16 games. The 23-year-old is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak in which he's hit .417 with two homers, a double, eight RBI and three runs. Corey Seager will likely return from the injured list in 7-to-10 days, which will likely decrease Duran's playing time. However, if Duran can maintain some production at the plate, he has enough defensive versatility to still see fairly regular at-bats. FAAB: $4

Outfield

Matt Vierling, Tigers: Vierling has been moved around the Tigers' batting order early this year, but his bat has heated up in recent weeks. The 26-year-old has reached base safely in nine of his last 10 games, and he's slashed .382/.432/.559 with a home run, three doubles, six RBI, five runs and two stolen bases during that time. The Tigers' weak lineup limits Vierling's potential for counting stats, but he's still made good contact and has made the most of his opportunities. FAAB: $5

Robbie Grossman, Rangers: Grossman is in the midst of a 12-game hitting streak in which he's slashed .359/.429/.548 with two home runs, two doubles, 14 runs and nine RBI. He hasn't had a steady spot in the Rangers' lineup recently and had lackluster results before his hitting streak. However, for fantasy managers in deeper leagues, his recent surge in production puts him in consideration for a roster spot, at least on a short-term basis. FAAB: $3

Jason Heyward, Dodgers: Heyward joined the Dodgers on a minor-league deal during the offseason, but has found plenty of chances to enter the team's major-league lineup early in the year despite being in the strong side of a platoon. He's had multi-hit performances in three of his last six games and has gone 7-for-13 with a home run, three doubles, five runs, three RBI and a stolen base during that time. His playing time could decline once J.D. Martinez returns from the injured list, but the 33-year-old Heyward has been productive enough to make him a somewhat fantasy-relevant option in deeper leagues. FAAB: $2