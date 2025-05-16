Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
J.P. Crawford headshot

J.P. Crawford News: In Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Crawford (shoulder) is starting at shortstop and batting out of the leadoff spot against the Padres on Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Crawford was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees due to shoulder tightness, but the veteran shortstop has been cleared to play in Friday's series opener. Crawford has gone 12-for-50 with one stolen base, one home run and four RBI since the beginning of May.

J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now