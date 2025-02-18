Kevin Alcantara News: Next man up in center?

Alcantara appears to be the next man up for the Cubs in center field if top option Pete Crow-Armstrong misses time due to injury or struggles to hit, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Alcantara made his MLB debut in 2024, getting in three games of action toward the end of the regular season. The 6-foot-6 22-year-old is physically gifted, and while he's bigger than many center fielders, the Cubs seem to have confidence in him to play the position if the need arises. Crow-Armstrong is locked in as the starter for now, though he's a fairly unproven MLB player himself and still has room to grow offensively, so Alcantara does potentially have a path to playing time if he impresses. The youngster could start 2025 with Triple-A Iowa but appears to be waiting in the wings for a role in the majors.